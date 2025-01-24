NAFFCO redefines safety standards at Intersec 2025: Bigger, bolder, and greener: A safer future awaits

NAFFCO captivated attendees with its cutting-edge technologies and commitment to safety excellence
NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions, made a remarkable impact at Intersec 2025, the premier event for safety, security, and fire protection, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre recently. With a focus on groundbreaking innovations and sustainability-driven solutions, NAFFCO captivated attendees with its cutting-edge technologies and commitment to safety excellence.
NAFFCO highlighted the following offerings for attendees:
Ali Khalid Al Khatib, group managing director of NAFFCO, stated: "Intersec 2025 is a pivotal moment for us to demonstrate NAFFCO's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are not just introducing life-saving technologies – we are transforming how safety is approached on a global scale."
For more information, visit www.naffco.com.