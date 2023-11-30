UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

myAlfred upgrades value proposition with two exclusive membership tiers

Members gain access to a diverse range of exclusive deals spanning dining, relaxation, shopping, and more

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 9:00 AM

myAlfred, the company born out of a collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae to provide everyday savings to its policyholders, has now introduced two distinct membership tiers, myAlfred member and myAlfred premium member, promising users unprecedented access to exclusive deals, elevated benefits, and a lifestyle enriched with discounts and rewards.

In the realm of myAlfred membership, individuals can seamlessly enter a world of savings through a straightforward sign-up process. Members gain access to a diverse range of exclusive deals spanning dining, relaxation, shopping, and more. The tier also boasts daily deals, ensuring a daily dose of savings on various indulgences.

For those seeking an elevated savings experience, myAlfred premium membership offers an exclusive pathway to entry – either by purchasing an insurance policy from InsuranceMarket.ae or actively participating in redeeming offers. Premium members enjoy larger discounts and exclusive offers across categories, from luxury experiences to essential services. Priority access to limited-time deals ensures premium members are always ahead of the curve.

"We are excited to unveil these dynamic membership tiers, providing our users with an unparalleled savings experience. Whether you choose to be a myAlfred member or myAlfred premium member, our goal is to make everyday living a celebration of savings," said Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred.


More news from KT Network