My30Minutes receives 'Best EMS Fitness Gym' award at the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2023

.Mehdi Ayari, CEO of My 30 Minutes Personal Fitness Training LLC.

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 2:23 PM

My30Minutes, a frontrunner in the realm of EMS fitness has announced its latest achievement – securing the esteemed title of 'Best EMS Fitness Gym' at the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2023. The award ceremony, held on December 8, 2023 at the Grand Al Bustan Hotel, Dubai, UAE, acclaimed My30Minutes as a platinum winner, solidifying its position as a leader in the fitness industry.

This prestigious recognition underscores My30Minutes' steadfast commitment to excellence in the field of fitness. The Arabian Best of Best Awards, renowned for acknowledging outstanding contributions across various sectors, has identified My30Minutes as a standout choice in the competitive landscape of EMS fitness.

The accolade specifically commends My30Minutes for its unwavering dedication to providing innovative and effective EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) workouts, delivering exceptional results to fitness enthusiasts. My30Minutes consistently prioritises the well-being and fitness goals of its clients, establishing itself as a preferred destination for those seeking a transformative fitness experience.

"We are thrilled and honoured to be named the 'Best EMS Fitness Gym' at the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2023," stated Mehdi Ayari, CEO of My30Minutes. "This award is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for helping individuals achieve their fitness goals through cutting-edge EMS technology."

My30Minutes takes pride in offering personalised training programmes catering to individuals of all fitness levels. The recognition as the 'Best EMS Fitness Gym' further solidifies the brand's position as a leader in the fitness industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

As My30Minutes continues to inspire and transform lives through its unique approach to fitness, the award serves as a motivator to further enhance and expand its services. The brand looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering individuals to reach their full fitness potential.

My30Minutes, an esteemed international EMS personal fitness brand, operates in the UAE, Germany, Jordan, and Qatar. Specialising in a full-body EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) workout and weight-loss solution, My30Minutes consistently delivers quicker and more efficient results than conventional training methods.

For inquiries or more information about My30Minutes, please email marketing@my30minutes.com or call +971 50 344 2057.