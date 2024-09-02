Get ready for musical summer in Moscow

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM

The “Moscow A Cappella” festival, which takes place as part of the forum festival “Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030” and the ‘Summer in Moscow’ festival will be held at more than 35 concert venues. The festival will include 150 a cappella groups from 13 countries such as China, Japan, Belarus, Germany, Argentina and others. The audience of the festival will be surprised by a variety of genres, unusual locations, thousands of hours of live singing and unique special projects. The grand opening will take place in Zaryadye Park, with a striking view of Red Square.

A unique lounge zone will be located in the very centre of Moscow on Manezhnaya Square and Revolution Square, where residents and guests of the capital will be able to feel the beach atmosphere in the heart of the capital city. Visitors will be greeted with performances by A Cappella groups, DJ sets, special designer picnics and an area with pouffes. And for those who want to get acquainted with the gastronomic side of the capital, a gastro market with a special summer menu and dishes from all regions of Russia will be opened.

It is important to mention that everyone can visit the festival for free and without pre-registration. To get even closer to the festival, visitors will be able to reveal their talent and take part in a unique karaoke contest of a city scale. There will be 10 karaoke booths set up throughout the city where you can show off your skills and win great prizes.

The “Moscow A Cappella” festival will take all visitors into the mesmerizing world of music and allow them to experience the culture of Russia more closely. The festival is one of the many events within the framework of the "Moscow Seasons" project - a cycle of urban, large-scale events that rotate throughout the year. The project's festivals will be a great destination for a family or solo trip and will offer an unforgettable experience for all visitors from the Middle East.