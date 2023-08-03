Murli Krishna Pharma bags AsiaOne's greatest brands and leaders award in sustainability practices at the 20thAsia-Africa Business and Social Forum 2023 in Dubai

Dr SatyaVadlamani along Sheikh Alhassan Bin Ali Al-Nuaimi and Willy Gomez

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM

Murli Krishna Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company based out of India with a presence in several other countries was awarded the prestigious Asia’s Greatest Brands and Leaders in sustainability practices at the 20th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum 2023 held at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. The 20th edition of the Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum (AABSF) and the 11th edition of the World’s Greatest Brands and Leaders 2023 Asia and GCC Awards and Summit served as the backdrop for this remarkable achievement.

Dr SatyaVadlamani, the esteemed chairperson and managing director of Murli Krishna Pharma, proudly received the award from the distinguished dignitaries Sheikh Alhassan Bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Member of Royal Family of Ajman and Willy Gomez, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE.

The AABSF is renowned for recognising businesses that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and success in fostering economic and social growth in Asia and Africa. This award not only honours outstanding companies but also celebrates their contributions to the broader community.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr SatyaVadlamani stated: "We are deeply honoured to receive the AsiaOne Greatest Brands and Leaders Award in sustainability practices at the 20th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum 2023. This recognition reinforces our dedication to innovation and excellence in providing pharmaceutical solutions. As a promising brand and with promising products from India, we are committed to delivering high-quality healthcare products and services globally."

She further added, "To expand our presence and better serve our international clientele, we are thrilled to announce the establishment of our new scientific office in Dubai. This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, and we are excited about the opportunities this brings in contributing to Dubai's thriving healthcare sector."

Murli Krishna Pharma's commitment to cutting-edge research, stringent quality standards, and customer-centric approach have earned the company a stellar reputation in the pharmaceutical industry. With this prestigious award, the company's accomplishments are recognized on a global stage, further motivating its efforts to bring healthcare solutions that positively impact people's lives.

‘Marching towards a Sustainable Future’ was the theme of the AsiaOne 20th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum, which celebrated India’s G20 and UAE's COP28 Presidencies. The Forum brought together business and social leaders and diplomats from the participating countries and beyond to deliberate ways to collectively march towards a sustainable future. It recognized and brought to the fore the significant progress accomplished by those business houses who have been contributing towards a more sustainable world.

The Awards at the 20th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum 2023 reinforce Murli Krishna Pharma's position as a key player in the pharmaceutical sector, dedicated to advancing healthcare and making a positive impact in the regions it operates.

More than 350 companies attended the event, with the participation of business owners, Ministers, Parliamentarians, Ambassadors, and celebrities from different countries. The AsiaOne Awards is conducted annually to recognize the greatest brands and leaders in Asia, The Americas, and Africa in a number of industries.

Some of the key dignitaries at the forum were Sheikh Alhassan Bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Member of the Royal Family of Ajman; Dr Aman Puri Indian consul-general to the UAE and the Northern Emirates; Jamal Bin SaifAljarwan, secretary general, The UAE International Investors Council; Fahad Al Gergawi, chief executive officer, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), Department of Economy and Tourism, The Government of Dubai; Virender Sehwag, former Indian cricketer and founder of Sehwag International School, etc.

Rajat Shukal, global head and principal partner of AsiaOne magazine welcomed the esteemed guests and dignitaries and also mentioned how Dr SatyaVadlamani and Murli Krishna Pharmaa serve mankind through their innovative products and services.

Dr SatyaVadlamani moderated the panel discussion on “Role of Technology, Innovation and Education in Supporting the Perspective of Sustainable Development” wherein the panellists from across the globe discussed on post-Covid-19 times technology, innovation and education has changed the way we work and are making the world more Sustainable!

Murli Krishna Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on research and development. With a diverse portfolio of high-quality pharmaceutical products, the company aims to improve and enhance the health and well-being of people worldwide. Since its inception, Murli Krishna Pharma has consistently strived to set new industry standards and has earned the trust of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

