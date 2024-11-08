Mubkhar Friday: Unbeatable deals on premium fragrances and gifts this November

Mubkhar is celebrating the excitement of Black Friday with its highly anticipated Mubkhar Friday promotion. From November 1 to 30, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off on selected premium fragrances, essential oils, diffusers, and much more, both online and in-store. With a carefully curated collection of luxurious scents and exclusive offerings, Mubkhar is making it easier than ever to treat yourself or your loved ones to something truly special. This month-long event promises exceptional savings on high-end products, allowing customers to indulge in quality fragrances and stunning gifts at a fraction of the price.









Follow us



Shoppers can take advantage of these fantastic discounts at Mubkhar’s kiosks located across the UAE, including CityWalk, Yas Mall, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Mall and Al Hamra Mall, or visit the online store for convenient home delivery. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the holidays or a signature scent to elevate your everyday experience, Mubkhar has something for everyone. With its commitment to quality, luxury, and customer satisfaction, Mubkhar Friday is set to be one of the most exciting shopping events of the year, delivering incredible value and an unforgettable shopping experience.