MPC powered Thumbay Pharmacy introduces Medication Counseling Centre

Aimed at enhancing patient care through expert advice and support tailored to individual health needs, Thumbay Pharmacy in collaboration with Modern Pharmaceutical Company (MPC) and the College of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University, has introduced medications counselling centre at Thumbay University Hospital, Al Jurf branch. These services provide patients with the opportunity to consult with qualified clinical pharmacists who will offer guidance on medication management, health, wellness and lifestyle choices.

As part of the services offered at the centre, the pharmacy has implemented several innovative patient centered care strategies that will significantly improve their health. Those visiting the medication counseling centre will receive guidance on topics such as the impact of medications on skin health, the positive interactions between nutrition supplement and pharmaceuticals and lifestyle modifications to prevent side effects. Pharmacists will recommend appropriate products or supplements based on these discussions.

In the diverse demographic landscape of the UAE, counselling services are increasingly vital, particularly for patients with long-term health management needs, such as those with diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and rheumatoid arthritis. Dr Samir Mahmoud, director patient and customer division, MPC, said: "Many individuals face challenges in understanding their medications, including how to take them correctly and the importance of adherence to prescribed regimens. Additionally, caregivers of sick or elderly family members often require guidance on proper medication administration to ensure timely and safe treatment. Recognising these needs, medications counselling centre is dedicated to plug the gap in healthcare by providing tailored services that maintain close contact with patients and closely monitor their conditions.This proactive approach not only enhances patient understanding but also promotes better health outcomes across the community, aligning with the UAE's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality."



Meanwhile, professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, emphasised the transitioning nature of the College of Pharmacy’s collaboration with Thumbay Pharmacy and MPC, stating that it shifts pharmacists from merely dispensing medication to becoming providers of comprehensive patient care. "By developing our students alongside clinical pharmacists, we are creating a collaborative approach that enhances the advisory services available to patients before, during, and after their prescriptions. This partnership not only changes the dynamics of pharmacy education but also significantly improves the quality of care that patients receive in our community," he said.