Monaire revolutionises HVAC systems with AI-powered solutions
Monaire's solution can reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent by continuously monitoring and optimising HVAC performance and cutting repair costs by 30 per cent
Monaire, a Boston USA based company has developed a unique tech enabled service solution that can reduce HVAC energy waste with little to no capital investment.
Monaire's technique enhances existing HVAC systems rather than replacing them entirely. Monaire uses HVAC manufacturer data to construct a 'digital twin' of an HVAC system, establishing a benchmark for optimal performance.
Monaire's AI-driven platform employs sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to scrutinise real-time data from wireless sensors installed on HVAC equipment, pinpointing deviations from ideal performance. This enables predictive maintenance, identifying potential issues before they lead to system failures or inefficiencies. Monaire's solution can reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent by continuously monitoring and optimising HVAC performance and cutting repair costs by 30 per cent.
Rahul Subramany, co-founder and chief technology officer of Monaire, an end-to-end heating, HVAC, and refrigeration management service, says, "Combining AI, wireless sensors, and skilled technicians can transform HVAC systems and help make cooling more sustainable without the need for large capital outlays. We use AI to continuously monitor and improve HVAC system performance, cutting waste and detecting issues before failure to avoid food spoilage," explains Subramany. "We see to it that units always run at peak efficiency by fixing issues earlier. That subsequently reduces energy consumption and emissions."
The potential impact of Monaire's AI-driven solutions doesn't come unnoticed in the industry. The global HVAC systems market is projected to reach a staggering $310.2 billion by the end of the decade. This rapid market expansion aligns with Monaire's mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable heating and cooling.
"Our technology has been deployed in over 150 commercial buildings across the USA," Subramany shares, highlighting the early success of the company's outlook. "We achieved this growth purely via referrals. We haven't spent any money on marketing to date. This early traction demonstrates the market's readiness for AI-driven solutions that can deliver significant energy savings and reduce environmental impact," Subramany said.
Monaire's AI-powered HVAC optimisation has already shown impressive results in various case studies. For example, Goodwill of South-Central Wisconsin, a non-profit retail store chain, saw a 25 per cent reduction in their HVAC energy costs and a 75 per cent reduction in equipment downtime after implementing Monaire's solution.
Subramany envisions a future where AI-driven solutions like Monaire's become the norm rather than the exception. At the same time, Monaire continues to expand its reach, with plans to enter new markets in the next 12 months.
"Our goal is to optimise HVAC and Refrigeration systems as much as possible," he explains. "For example, our technology digitises legacy HVAC systems and enables us to provide grid services such as demand response. This enables more renewable energy sources to operate in our electricity grids." He emphasises the long-term vision of making heating and cooling more sustainable worldwide.
The path to a more sustainable future is not without its challenges, but innovative companies like Monaire are paving the way for AI to play a crucial role in combating climate change. Monaire is helping building operators save on energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and contribute to a global effort to mitigate climate change's impact through advanced technologies.
The vision of a more sustainable future becomes increasingly attainable as more businesses and building operators embrace these innovative technologies. Companies like Monaire, with the projected growth of the HVAC systems market and the increasing adoption of AI-enabled solutions, have the potential to impact the fight against climate change significantly and bring substantial economic benefits to buildings in the UAE.