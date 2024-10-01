Middle East's fashion industry poised for global breakthrough at BRICS+ fashion summit

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:15 PM

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, the global spotlight now shifts to Moscow, where the prestigious BRICS+ Fashion Summit will take centre stage from October 3 to 5. This landmark event is set to unite industry leaders from the Middle East and over 100 countries, marking a crucial moment for emerging fashion markets. Delegates from the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, and beyond will gather to explore the latest industry trends, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and expanding exports to new international markets.

The summit’s core mission is to champion the power of diversity, positioning it as a global trend that not only celebrates fashion but also supports local creators in preserving cultural traditions. With emerging markets rapidly evolving, the Middle East is increasingly becoming a hub for creative talent and innovation, offering local brands the opportunity to thrive on the world stage. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit will serve as a pivotal platform for these markets, fostering collaboration and growth across the global fashion landscape.

"Large-scale summits and conferences such as the BRICS+ fashion summit are invaluable platforms for connecting leading industry figures from both established and emerging markets," said Susan Sabet, founding board member and secretary general of The Egyptian Fashion and Design Council. Shirene Rifai, founder of Jordan Fashion Week, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The Summit is key to shaping the future of fashion across diverse regions."

A highlight of the summit will be the International Exhibition ‘Heritage,’ featuring designers from over 30 countries. The exhibition will take attendees on a captivating journey through cultural identity, as traditional crafts are reimagined with a modern twist. Among the standout designers will be Aadima from Qatar and Eman Al Ahmad from Jordan, whose collections embody the elegance of Arabic influences. Additionally, Egypt’s PAZ-Cairo will present its renowned caftans, jalabiya dresses, and prêt-à-porter collections, showcasing the sophistication of Middle Eastern design. Running parallel to the summit, Moscow Fashion Week will once again highlight the best of emerging fashion markets. Designers from the UAE, Russia, China, Indonesia, South Africa, and other nations will unveil their latest collections, many of which are the result of agreements signed at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. The UAE’s ANGELO ESTERA is among the highly anticipated participants, with its breathtaking evening fashion collections infused with Arabian flair. Building on the success of last year, the BRICS+ fashion summit is set to solidify Moscow’s position as an essential platform for emerging fashion markets. As the fashion world looks to the future, the Middle East's participation in this summit signals an exciting new chapter, where diversity, innovation, and tradition come together to make a global impact.

For more information on the BRICS+ fashion summit, visit fashionsummit.org.