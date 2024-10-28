Messara Living unveils new concept store on Umm Suqeim Street

Messara Living, a distinguished name in the UAE’s luxury flooring and outdoor furniture market, announced the grand opening of its new 520 m² concept showroom on Umm Suqeim Street. Nestled in the city’s premium furniture and flooring district, the new showroom offers a meticulously curated selection of top-tier brands for both retail and professional clientele. The location is designed with ample parking for visitor convenience, setting the scene for an exclusive and accessible experience.

The grand opening celebration was marked by vibrant live music, a DJ, refreshments, and a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Messara Living’s managing Director, Laurent Messara, and key partners, who shared insights into the company’s growth journey and ambitious vision for the future.

Messara Living’s new showroom serves as a one-stop destination for high-end flooring and outdoor furniture, featuring an extensive range of renowned brands that cater to both contemporary and classic tastes. The showroom’s luxury flooring collection includes leading brands like Tarkett, AW, HMTX’s Aspecta and Allure, Kronotex by SwissKrono, Creatuft, Tasibel, and Extor. For outdoor furniture enthusiasts, premium names such as SKLD, Skyline Design, Ligne Roset, Maiori, Vincent Sheppard, EcoShade Pergolas, and CWS Bull Outdoor kitchen equipment are showcased, providing customers with options that blend style and durability.

Representatives from these distinguished brands were present at the opening, further highlighting Messara Living’s role as a prominent leader in luxury furnishings. The showroom's opening is a part of Messara Living’s strategic evolution from an agency model to a fully integrated business that now spans wholesale, project services, and retail, both in-store and online. Supported by a well-stocked facility in Sharjah, Messara Living provides swift delivery services, with orders available for same or next-day delivery across the UAE. Additionally, the Messara workshop specialises in custom-made sisal and bordered outdoor rugs, allowing clients to personalise their spaces with unique, bespoke designs crafted to reflect their individual style. With the launch of its concept showroom on Umm Suqeim Street, Messara Living reinforces its commitment to excellence, quality craftsmanship, and superior customer service. The brand warmly invites all to visit and explore its exceptional collections, now available to the public.

For more information, visit www.messaraliving.com or call 800 MESSARA (6377272).