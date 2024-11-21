MERED introduces new show flat at Dubai headquarters for exclusive preview of ICONIC Tower

MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer has unveiled a new show flat at its Dubai headquarters, offering prospective buyers an immersive preview of the luxury apartments in the upcoming ICONIC Tower. Situated on the 45th floor, the show flat provides panoramic views that allow visitors to experience the vistas future residents will enjoy.

The ICONIC Tower show flat captures the elegance and high-end style of MERED’s luxury apartments. Each residence is designed to highlight sweeping views, using natural materials, refined finishes, and layered lighting to create a calm and sophisticated feel. Living spaces feature green marble walls and open layouts that fill rooms with natural light, while master suites use glass partitions to keep spaces bright and private.

Pininfarina’s signature design is seen in materials such as Oak parquet with herringbone pattern and Italian marble, shapes and textures which were chosen for their lasting quality.

The launch of the show flat comes at a time when the UAE’s luxury real estate market is projected to grow by 2.25 per cent annually from 2024 to 2029, reaching a market value of $760 billion by 2029. MERED is actively expanding its portfolio with a long-term vision to create spaces that are not only desirable but also offer strong investment potential. The company’s recent projects, which now include a new waterfront development on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, are strategically positioned to provide high-value opportunities through prime locations, world-class design, and quality architecture. The ICONIC Tower will feature 310 luxury residences and offer unmatched connectivity, making it a prime opportunity for both residential and commercial markets. Strategically located just two minutes from Dubai Internet City Metro Station and with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the ICONIC Tower is perfectly positioned with easy links to major landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, Dubai Hills, and Jumeirah’s beaches. With design and contractor procurement phases concluding this year, unit handovers are expected by Q3 2027.

For more information on MERED’s team and its projects, visit mered.ae.