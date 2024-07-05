Merchlist launches innovative custom merchandise and promotional products platform for the UAE market

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:16 PM

Merchlist, the largest supplier of custom t-shirts, merchandise, and promotional products in the UAE, intends to increase its market share with the launch of its state-of-the-art online customization software. This tool will further simplify the custom printing and branding process for businesses across the UAE.

Merchlist, founded by entrepreneur Divesh Lachhwani, remains one of the largest suppliers of promotional merchandise in Dubai. In 2020, they rolled out an innovative online tool through which customers could personalize and customise merchandise in just 60 seconds—allowing hassle-free, speedy branding.

By utilising this technology, this new initiative will enable Merchlist to assist businesses in the UAE to purchase custom-branded and printed products with ease and precision.

With over two decades of experience, Merchlist offers more than 500 wide and unique customised products that span from apparel and branded merchandise to customised office essentials and eco-friendly items. Users can simply select their favourite products, add their design or logo, and receive the customised product in 2-3 days anywhere in the UAE.

Merchlist’s 5,000 sqft facility, equipped with various printing solutions and a ‘no-minimums’ policy gives them the flexibility to work with big corporations or small businesses at competitive prices.

Merchlist also focuses on sustainability among other areas. Incorporating environmentally friendly products is therefore assured, hence proving the brands' merchandise in quality and care for the environment. Businesses brand themselves confidently, knowing their commitments to sustainability are uncompromised. Merchlist has been able to partner with most of the major enterprises within the UAE, such as Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates, ADNOC, Mubadala, and Emaar. These partnerships indicate its strength in fulfilling any promotional merchandise purchase reliably. The reviews by customers about custom-branded products and services availed from Merchlist are overwhelmingly positive; over 600 five-star reviews have been recorded to its credit. This company has a dedicated account management scheme that ensures efficient ordering and delivery backed by free-of-cost express shipping. Looking towards the future, Merchlist remains right on course to serve innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental stewardship. Its path for the improvement of its offerings and services for customers within the UAE stays on track. With the ongoing development of customisation tools and sustainable practices, Merchlist is poised to make a difference in the custom-branded and promotional products space in the Middle East

For more information or to customise products, visit their website.