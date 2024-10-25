Menopause summit spotlights the effect of symptoms on health, work and family life

Held on World Menopause Day, the inaugural edition of the GCC Menopause Summit featured healthcare professionals and industry experts to share their insights with an audience of over 350 delegates at the iconic Museum of the Future.

The opening discussion highlighted the progress around a topic stigmatised for generations, and the panel discussed the mental, physical and emotional impacts of menopause.

The healthcare professionals discussed the treatments that can be used to manage symptoms, from working with psychologists to different hormone replacement therapies to the impacts of diet, nutrition, exercise, and sleep, with the caution that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The discussion on the workforce showed that eight in 10 menopausal women feel they lack support in the workplace, one in ten has left a job due to symptoms, and how simple adjustments to workplace policies can make a difference, preventing the brain drain when talented women leave the workplace.

Mubaraka Ibrahim, chief AI officer at Emirates Health Services, spoke about the potential of artificial intelligence to transform care for menopausal women.

The summit’s founders included menopause educator Sharon James, Katy Holmes, CEO of British Chamber of Commerce Dubai; Sophie Smith, founder/CEO of Nabta Health; and Dr Harmeek Singh, founder of Plan B and chairman of Women’s Run.