Mena Icon 2024 concludes with high-impact discussions and strategic insights

The two highlights of the conference were the engaging sessions on “the geopolitical trends shaping global markets” and “Unlocking growth through private equity and venture capital”.

The sixth edition of the Mena Investment Congress (Mena Icon) successfully concluded on October 1, 2024, following two days of exclusive workshops, high-level discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Hosted by CFA Society Emirates, the conference brought together over 300 elite delegates, including senior finance executives, policymakers, and thought leaders, alongside more than 30 distinguished speakers from across the globe.









Widely recognised as the region’s most exclusive finance event, Mena Icon 2024 delved into critical topics shaping the global financial landscape, with an emphasis on geopolitical trends, asset allocation strategies, venture capital, private equity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The gathering offered attendees invaluable insights into the future of finance, solidifying its position as a must-attend event for senior professionals in the industry.

While the earlier explored the wider implications of critical geopolitical issues including the upcoming U.S. elections and the ongoing international/regional conflicts on markets across the Middle East and beyond. The latter explored the surge in private capital flows into disruptive technologies, sustainability-focused ventures, and the startup ecosystem.

Ziad Zein, CFA president of CFA Society Emirates, stated: “Mena Icon 2024 has solidified its place as the most exclusive and influential finance conference in the region, bringing together thought leaders to tackle the critical issues shaping global and regional markets. CFA Society Emirates is proud to play a pivotal role in fostering dialogue, driving innovation, and shaping the future of finance in the Mena region.” The CFA Society Emirates, the largest CFA society in the MENA region, proudly represents a network of over 1,200 members. Dedicated to furthering the mission of the CFA Institute both locally and regionally, the society promotes professional excellence and upholds the highest ethical standards within the investment community. By offering an extensive array of practitioner-led events, educational webinars, and industry-focused resources, CFA Society Emirates supports the career growth and professional development of its members. Moreover, its members gain access to the CFA Institute’s global network, connecting them to a vast community of over 200,000 investment professionals worldwide.

Managed by Quiet Loud, the region’s leading event tech platform, Mena Icon 2024 delivered a seamless and impactful experience for participants. Leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge event technologies and bespoke event solutions, Quiet Loud ensures a dynamic and immersive environment that fosters learning, networking, and collaboration among finance professionals.