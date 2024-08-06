Mega summer savings, back-to-school bonanza and summer island fun at Deerfields Mall

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM

Deerfields Mall is set to become the ultimate destination for families this summer, offering an unparalleled blend of shopping, entertainment, and educational experiences. From July 15 to September 15, the mall will host its biggest back-to-school festival yet on Level 2, featuring discounted prices on branded school supplies and children's fashion.

Back-to-School Festival: Everything in One Place

The back-to-school festival promises a wide selection of renowned brands offering children's fashion, school attire, and essential supplies at unbeatable prices. This is the perfect opportunity for parents to prepare their children for the new school year without the hassle of visiting multiple stores. With discounts running throughout the festival, it’s the ideal time to stock up on everything from uniforms to stationery.

Deerfields Mall has partnered with Dubai Library, Madaresna, BBZ, and CenterPoint to create a truly special Back-to-School experience for the entire family.

Summer Island: A Hawaiian Escape for Kids! Looking to keep the kids entertained throughout the summer break? Look no further than the Summer Island! This vibrant Hawaiian-themed activation, also located on Level 2, will be a paradise for children from July 15 to August 22. Every weekend, from 10 am to 10 pm, the Summer Island will be buzzing with exciting games, live entertainment, and a whole lot of fun! Nabil Essakouti, general manager of Deerfields Mall, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to offer our visitors a unique blend of shopping and entertainment this summer. Our back-to-school festival and Summer Island activation are designed to create lasting memories for families while providing exceptional value. These initiatives reflect our commitment to the community and our goal of making Deerfields Mall a vibrant hub for all." Summer Sale: More Reasons to Visit Deerfields Mall!

The Summer Sale is now in full swing, with discounts of up to 90 per cent off from famous brands throughout the mall. This incredible offer runs from July 1 to August 31, giving shoppers ample time to find the best deals at Adidas Outlet, H&M, Beverly Hills Polo Club, La Senza, la Vei en Rose, Aldo, Nine West, BBZ, Centrepoint, Max, Senso, Homes r Us, Home Box, Pan Home and many more.