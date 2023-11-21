Media Open Day: China Railway 18th Bureau Group committed to being at the forefront of sustainability

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 2:51 PM

China Railway 18th Bureau Group recently took part in the 2023 WETEX and Dubai Solar Show from November 15 to 17. As a partner of DEWA and Emaar, the company organised a media open day during the exhibition, focusing on the theme of environmental protection.

The event aimed to showcase the company's demonstration projects in sustainable development, highlighting the application of green technologies and materials in construction. Through insightful speeches, the company underscored its commitment to reducing carbon footprint, managing water resources efficiently, and implementing effective waste treatment. Various green engineering practices were demonstrated to the audience.

In an exclusive interview with Dubai One, Zhou Lin, general manager of the company, discussed the vision for sustainable development. He emphasised the company's dedication to using green technology and renewable energy, stating, "We are committed to transforming every project into an environmentally friendly model, creating a better living environment for the future."

The company expressed its willingness to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to uphold the principles of sustainability and contribute to Dubai's achievement of its Vision 2050 goals. This contribution involves the incorporation of green building designs while ensuring the quality of work.