Mbank and Policybazaar.ae partner to empower customers with seamless access to insurance solutions

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae and Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO Mbank.

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 6:03 PM

Mbank, a leading digital bank in the UAE, and Policybazaar.ae, the UAE's premier online insurance aggregator, announced a ground-breaking partnership that redefines insurance access for individuals and SMEs in the digital age. This first-of-its-kind service empowers Mbank customers to seamlessly explore, compare, and purchase car, health, travel, and life insurance products directly from the Mbank mobile application.

This innovative partnership ushers in a new era of digital convenience for insurance in the UAE. Leveraging Policybazaar.ae's robust online platform, seamlessly integrated into Mbank's digital ecosystem, this collaboration offers Mbank customers unparalleled benefits such as effortless navigation, competitive rates, informed decisions, and ultimate convenience.

Customers are now offered the possibility of effortlessly browsing and comparing a wide range of insurance options by simply scrolling through the Mbank mobile application. Moreover, Policybazaar.ae's extensive marketplace aggregates the best insurance deals from leading providers, and this ensures Mbank customers receive optimal coverage at the most competitive rates, maximising their savings potential. The user-friendly platform empowers customers with clear comparisons, detailed features, and transparent policy information, making way for informed insurance decisions tailored to customers’ personal needs and budgets. In short, Mbank customers can now enjoy peace of mind knowing that their insurance needs can be easily met through the trusted Mbank mobile application, eliminating the need to navigate unfamiliar platforms and streamlining the entire insurance process. Emphasising on Mbank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank, said: "At Mbank, we constantly strive to simplify our customers' lives and be their one-stop solution for all their financial needs. Integrating Policybazaar.ae's leading insurance platform aligns perfectly with this vision. Their cutting-edge technology and market leadership made them the ideal partner. This is the first of many integrations planned for the Mbank UAE app, and we are confident this partnership will deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar.ae, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and said: "We are thrilled to partner with Mbank, a progressive digital bank that shares our dedication to customer empowerment. This collaboration provides Mbank customers with unparalleled access to a comprehensive range of insurance solutions within their trusted banking environment. Policybazaar.ae is delighted to be Mbank's partner in this journey, and we are confident that together, we will revolutionise the way UAE residents secure their financial future through seamless car and health insurance options."

This partnership between Mbank and Policybazaar.ae marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the UAE's insurance landscape. It paves the way for a future where individuals and SMEs can access and manage their insurance needs entirely within a secure and convenient digital environment.