MBA students from Manipal University recognised for creative InsuranceMarket.ae project

L to R : Hitesh Motwani, CMO and CDTO, InsuranceMarket.ae, Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae with Hadi Abdul Gafoor and Rahil Rouf.

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 2:00 PM

In a recent showcase of innovative talent, MBA students Rahil Rouf and Hadi Abdul Gafoor from Manipal University have received commendations from InsuranceMarket.ae for their remarkable video project. This spoof commercial, featuring Alfred, the popular mascot of the insurance platform, effectively encapsulates the themes of security and vigilance that the brand stands for.

The video rapidly gained popularity, amassing thousands of views and extensive praise. Its impact was further amplified by a feature on @lovindubai's Instagram, highlighting the creativity and charm of the commercial and solidifying Alfred's status as a cherished emblem of safety in the UAE.

Rahil Rouf, with a keen interest in advertising and marketing, and Hadi Abdul Gafoor, a specialist in visual storytelling, crafted a one-minute commercial showcasing Alfred's omnipresence. Employing slogans such as "It is Omnipresent," "He sees you," and "Always watching, not to haunt, but to protect!" they depicted Alfred as a vigilant guardian, underscoring InsuranceMarket.ae's commitment to readiness and reliability. The video resonated strongly within the UAE community, earning Rahil and Hadi recognition from the management of InsuranceMarket.ae. In appreciation of their efforts, the students were presented with a memento, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, praised the students' work, stating, "Rahil and Hadi's imaginative portrayal of Alfred reflects how the next generation perceives and relates to our mascot in a cheeky yet insightful manner. Their creativity has shown us how deeply Alfred resonates with young minds, keeping him top of mind for UAE residents. This project has been a learning experience for us, highlighting the evolving ways in which Alfred continues to represent safety and trust."

As Rahil and Hadi complete their MBA programme, they are launching their venture, the Shoebox Project (Instagram: @shoeboxproject), aimed at delivering unique brand stories through their distinctive creative lens. Projects like this reinforce Alfred's role as a symbol of trust and comfort for UAE residents, embodying the protective and supportive ethos of InsuranceMarket.ae.