Maximise your investment: How Munich Motor Works is transforming luxury car maintenance in Dubai
Did you know that a 2022 survey by National News identified poor car maintenance as one of the leading causes of accidents in the UAE?
This emphasises the importance of having regular vehicle maintenance done when you live in the UAE. Proper maintenance not only ensures your car runs smoothly but also plays a critical role in keeping you and others safe on the road. Routine service helps prevent breakdowns, identify potential safety hazards, and optimise your vehicle's performance.
Munich Motor Works, a premier car service Dubai renowned for its expertise in luxury European vehicles, is dedicated to enhancing your car's safety and longevity while offering long-term savings.
"It's not just about addressing current issues" said Abraham Michael, the workshop manager. "Our mission is to elevate our clients' driving experiences with innovative repair solutions. In Dubai's demanding weather, our approach involves not only fixing existing problems but also anticipating and preventing future ones."
He further added, "We take a systematic approach to car repairs. We thoroughly diagnose issues to confirm the problem before any work begins. We keep our clients informed, explaining and showing them the exact issues before proceeding with repairs. Whenever possible, we focus on repairing parts rather than replacing them immediately. Our aim is to extend the life of your car's components and only recommend replacements when absolutely necessary."
Founded in 2009 in Al Quoz, Dubai, Munich Motor Works caters to over 20 prestigious brands, including Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Jaguar, Mercedes, Mini Cooper, Maybach, Pagani, Rolls Royce, Volkswagen, Land Rover, Range Rover repair and maintenance.
With high-tech facilities and a commitment to transparency, affordability, and exceptional quality, Munich Motor Works have earned a reputation in Dubai's top choice of luxury car repair. They have been awarded twice with the Automechanika award for the Best Workshop of the Year in 2023 and 2021.
Their technicians have 25+ years of experience, and are equipped with the latest diagnostic tools, including IDIA (TÜV Certified) and brand specific equipment for advanced programming and coding of newer vehicles. This combination of seasoned expertise and modern technology allows Munich Motor Works to tackle even the most complex automotive issues with precision and efficiency.
They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including pre-purchase car inspection, gearbox repair services, car engine repair and maintenance, car battery replacement, brake repair services, car AC repair, transmission repair, oil change service, and many more.
With their blend of technical expertise, cutting-edge equipment, and a deep understanding of European cars, Munich Motor Works continues to set the benchmark for automotive care in the UAE.