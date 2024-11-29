Marhaba Auctions marks UAE National Day with “53” campaign

Marhaba Auctions, one of the UAE’s leading live car auction company, is set to commemorate the 53rd UAE National Day with a unique and exciting initiative, the company announced in a media release.

As part of the "53" campaign, Marhaba Auctions will feature 530 cars up for auction, giving car enthusiasts in the UAE an exceptional opportunity to purchase vehicles at affordable prices.

This exclusive event, running from December 1 to 2, will not only showcase a diverse inventory of 530 cars but also reward 53 lucky winners with a chance to receive cashback of up to Dh1,000. In addition, some winners will walk away with a 10-gram and 5-gram gold bar, adding an extra layer of excitement to the bidding.

The "53" campaign is open to all participants purchasing vehicles at any of Marhaba Auctions' locations, including Al Quoz, Dubai, Sharjah Industrial Area 2, Souq Al Haraj, and Sharjah Industrial Area 12.

"We are deeply honoured to celebrate the UAE National Day, marking 53 years of progress and growth under the leadership of the UAE’s visionary leaders," said Zubair Rashidi, executive director of Marhaba Auctions. "Through this initiative, we aim to offer a unique experience for car buyers and create memorable moments for everyone involved. We’re excited to reward 53 lucky participants and make this celebration one to remember". Bidders can register for free and attend any of Marhaba Auctions’ events in Dubai or Sharjah during the two-day campaign. With more than 7,000 vehicles auctioned each month and the majority of vehicles sold at 30 to 40 per cent below market prices, this promotion offers a rare opportunity for both new and seasoned buyers. Marhaba Auctions is one of the UAE's largest live car auction company, offering weekly auctions from four branches in Dubai and Sharjah. Specialising in affordable car sales, Marhaba Auctions currently auctions over 7,000 vehicles every month, with cars typically sold at prices 30 to 40 per cent below market value. The company’s mission is to provide buyers with a wide variety of cars at competitive prices in a dynamic and accessible auction format.

For more details about the campaign or to register for the auctions, go to www.marhabaauctions.com.