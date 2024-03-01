Malabar Gold & Diamonds set to launch 10 new showrooms; Global store count to reach 350 by end of March

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 4:39 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced a massive expansion to their global operations. The jewellery giant is set to launch 10 world-class showrooms which will propel the brand’s global store count to 350 by March 2024. The move will further solidify Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ highly coveted position as the most preferred jewellery retailer in India.

The new showrooms in India will be launched at Latur, Satara and Nagpur in Maharashtra, Kolar and Whitefield in Karnataka, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Vanasthalipuram in Andhra Pradesh, Patiala in Punjab and in Puducherry. While eight of the new showrooms will be opened in regions where Malabar Gold & Diamonds has already established a robust presence, the new showrooms in Rajasthan and Puducherry will be the brand’s first expansion into these states.

“The great strides achieved by Malabar Gold & Diamonds globally is a matter of great joy not only for us within the organisation, but for all jewellery lovers across the 13 countries that we operate in. As we prepare to open 10 new showrooms, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our cherished customers, team members, and other stakeholders for their pivotal role in making this possible. With every new store launch, we are inching closer to our goal of being crowned as the world’s no. 1 jewellery retailer”, commented M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

With over 25 exclusive brands and collections that include gold, diamonds, precious gems, and platinum jewellery—such as MINE Diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted antique jewellery, Precia precious gem jewellery, and Viraaz royal polki jewellery, among others—the new showrooms will feature an extraordinary selection of designs. Special attention has been paid to the diverse tastes and preferences of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' extensive customer base, ensuring a broad assortment of jewellery suitable for bridal, occasional, and everyday wear will be available to customers.

"Reaching a global store count of 350 marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Our influential presence across 13 countries had led to us being recently ranked 19th in the Global Powers of Luxury Goods report published by Deloitte, which further goes on to underscore our prominence in the international luxury retail sector," commented KP Abdul Salam, vice-chairman of Malabar Group.

"Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operates 198 world-class jewellery showrooms across all major cities in India. While we take great pride in our widespread presence in the nation's jewellery landscape, we firmly believe that there is ample room for additional growth. This is particularly evident when considering the potential to offer a transparent, sustainable and distinctive jewellery shopping experience to enthusiasts nationwide," commented Asher O, MD — India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“Over the years, we have grown from strength to strength, elevating the famed craftsmanship of Indian jewellery to a global audience and establishing ourselves as one of the biggest advocates of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’ initiative. We are actively pursuing our international expansion, with upcoming showroom openings slated for both existing regions and new countries like New Zealand, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, and Bangladesh," commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD — International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.