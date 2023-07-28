Mala Yachts to host mega events on ‘Yacht’ in Dubai

Mala Yachts aims to redefine corporate event hosting in the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf

Syed Muhammad Tariq, CEO and founder, Mala Yachts

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 4:44 PM

Dubai is now home to 15 vibrant marinas with more than 3,000 docking spots, many of which can comfortably accommodate superyachts and mega yachts.

The global luxury yacht market six reached at $6.5 billion in 2021 and will hit $11.8 billion by 2027, according to a report. It is expected to grow at 10.9 per cent CAGR during the 2022-27, the report said.

Mala Yachts, the leading yacht rental company in Dubai has announced their latest crown jewel by revealing Yacht for hosting corporate events for up to 600 guests along with exceptional range of services and a commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences. Mala Yachts aims to redefine corporate event hosting in the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

Mala Yachts Dubai has long been recognised for its exceptional fleet of luxury yachts. It combines elegance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology to provide an unrivalled sailing experience. Now, with the launch of their corporate event service, they are expanding their repertoire to cater to the diverse needs of businesses to impress and entertain their clients, partners, and employees.

"At Mala Yachts, we believe that corporate events should be nothing short of extraordinary," said Syed Muhammad Tariq, CEO and founder at Mala Yachts.

"We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to host their events on our luxurious yachts, providing an unforgettable experience that combines the natural beauty of the Arabian Gulf with world-class service. Our team is committed to creating exceptional events that exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on all attendees."

Whether it's a product launch, team-building activity, Leadership retreat, or gala dinner; Mala Yachts offers a wide range of yachts equipped with spacious interiors, state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, and luxurious amenities. Each yacht is designed to create a refined and stylish ambiance, ensuring an unforgettable setting for any corporate occasion.

The company also provides a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique requirements of corporate clients. From event planning and logistics to personalised catering and entertainment, their team of experienced professionals will ensure every aspect of the event is perfect.

Mala Yachts' corporate event service is now available for booking, and the team is ready to work closely with businesses to tailor each event to their unique requirements.

For more information about Mala Yachts and their corporate event offerings, please visit their website at https://malayachts.ae/.