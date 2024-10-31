Main Realty breaks ground of its first Dubai project in Al Furjan

Yesterday's ceremony welcomed key stakeholders, including Main Realty’s CEO Aamir Siddiq and partner Nabeel Butt, alongside its Executive team.

Yesterday in a landmark event for Dubai’s real estate market, Miami-based developer Main Realty celebrated the groundbreaking of its debut Dubai project, Primero Residences, in Al Furjan. With 95 per cent sold units since their launch in May 2024, Primero Residences has garnered significant attention, highlighting Main Realty’s commitment to bringing its renowned Miami-inspired luxury and design to the UAE.

Yesterday's ceremony welcomed key stakeholders, including Main Realty’s CEO Aamir Siddiq and partner Nabeel Butt, alongside its Executive team. The event highlighted Main Realty's ambition to infuse Miami lifestyle into Dubai’s booming property market, thereby offering a new and unique opportunity for investors and end users

A blend of Miami vibes and Dubai bling

Primero Residences is an iconic 19-storey tower that combines elegance, modernism, and the essence of Miami's vibrant culture, with a unique Dubai flair. Located strategically in Al Furjan, this luxurious development offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with split-level floor plans. With prices starting at Dh999,000, Primero Residences provides access to world-class amenities, scenic cityscape views, and convenient access to transportation hubs, including a nearby metro station.

Main Realty has integrated over 12 exclusive amenities within its development, such as a private pool, dedicated spaces for yoga and relaxation, a toddler pool, and a fully equipped gym. Designed with families in mind, Primero Residences includes a children’s play area, indoor arcade, and BBQ zones, ensuring residents can enjoy both luxury and convenience at their doorstep.

Investment-driven features and flexible payment plans To make investment opportunities more attractive, Primero Residences offers unique payment plans, designed to appeal to both end-users and investors. The development is set for completion by the third quarter of 2026, adding another prestigious residential option in Dubai’s growing property market. Main Realty’s vision for Dubai With over 21 years of expertise in luxury development in the United States, Main Realty’s expansion into Dubai is an exciting and natural evolution for the company. By launching Primero Residences, Main Realty is set to redefine Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape through a unique fusion of Miami’s architectural elegance and Dubai’s opulence. CEO Aamir Siddiq shared his enthusiasm, stating: “Primero Residences brings a touch of Miami to Dubai, where every detail is carefully curated to elevate daily living. We’re not just building a residential project; we’re creating a lifestyle.”

For further information, prospective buyers and investors can visit Main Realty's sales office and show apartments at Dubai Hills Park Heights. Main Realty’s contact channels are open for inquiries via email at sales@mainrealty.com or phone at 800-MAIN, with further insights available on Instagram @mainrealty.