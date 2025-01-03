Lumitech ranked #1 IT consulting company in the UAE

Lumitech FZCO, a leading custom software development company, has announced its ranking as the #1 IT consulting company in the UAE. This achievement solidifies Lumitech’s position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking expert IT consulting and innovative software solutions in the region.

Lumitech’s exceptional growth and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions have made it the go-to partner for businesses in need of reliable and forward-thinking IT consulting services. Over the past two years, Lumitech has expanded its capabilities and built a strong portfolio of successful projects in industries such as transportation, AI, hospitality, and real estate.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the #1 IT consulting company in the UAE," said Denis Salatin, CEO of Lumitech. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the strength of our partnerships. As we look toward 2025, we remain focused on pushing boundaries and continuing to drive success for our clients." Lumitech is also proud to be contributing to the UAE's thriving tech ecosystem by bringing in top-tier talent from Eastern Europe. By combining the region’s engineering expertise with the dynamic environment of the UAE, Lumitech is further enhancing the region’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology.

