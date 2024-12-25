Lulu Retail strengthens footprint in the UAE with opening of new Yas Acres Express Store on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Lulu Group has unveiled its 41st store in Abu Dhabi and 107th in the UAE, located in the vibrant Yas Acres community on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Strategically situated in the FM Building, the new Lulu Express Supermarket offers a seamless and convenient shopping experience for both residents and visitors, underscoring the brand's rapid expansion and commitment to accessibility across the region.

Spanning approximately 3,000 sq ft, the supermarket is thoughtfully designed to meet the everyday needs of the local community. Despite its compact size, Lulu Express Yas Acres provides an extensive range of high-quality products and services, making it the go-to destination for quick and efficient grocery runs.

Lulu Express Yas Acres is a testament to Lulu Group’s ability to cater to modern, fast-paced lifestyles. The store boasts a diverse selection of fresh produce, grocery essentials, snacks, and frozen items, ensuring it meets the diverse preferences of its customers. Fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables take center stage, alongside pantry staples such as cereals, dairy products, pasta, rice, and canned goods. For those looking to stock their freezers, the supermarket offers a carefully curated selection of frozen meats, fish, vegetables, and ready-to-eat meals.

The store's layout and service have been designed to enhance the customer experience. With a fast and efficient checkout process and multiple payment options, Lulu Express Yas Acres ensures hassle-free shopping for its customers—whether they're residents of the Yas Acres community or visitors to the island. The opening of the Yas Acres branch coincides with Lulu Group’s remarkable achievements on a broader scale. On November 14, the company made its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following a record-breaking Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO attracted an overwhelming response, raising $1.72 billion with aggregate demand reaching $37 billion, leading to an over subscription of 25 times. Notably, the IPO welcomed over 82,000 retail investors—a significant milestone in UAE IPO history. Among its cornerstone investors were leading sovereign and institutional entities from across the GCC, further solidifying Lulu Group's reputation as a trusted market leader. With the opening of Lulu Express Yas Acres, Lulu Group continues its mission to bring quality, convenience, and innovation to communities across the UAE. Residents and visitors of Yas Island can now enjoy a modern supermarket experience, perfectly suited to their busy lifestyles.

For more information, visit: www.luluretail.com