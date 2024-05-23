LuLu opens new hypermarket in Abu Dhabi’s Shawamekh

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 5:23 PM

Retail major Lulu Group has further expanded its presence in Abu Dhabi by inaugurating new hypermarket at Shawamekh Central Mall, in the suburbs of Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Al Marzouqi, director of Wathba Municipality Center, inaugurated the Hypermarket in the presence of Yusuf Ali MA, chairman of LuLu Group and other dignitaries. The latest retail shopping destination also offers enriching shopping experience to the citizens and residents of Shawamekh and its surrounding areas. The shopping centre also boasts of other tenants such as money exchange, ATM, F&B outlets, pharmacy, jewellery shop and other amenities making it a community oriented complete retail destination in the neighbourhood.

Anchor tenant, LuLu Hypermarket, spans 85,000 sq ft and offers all the popular shopping features that have established LuLu as the leading retail chain across the UAE. It boasts a well-stocked supermarket with a curated selection of ingredients from around the world, a fresh Hot Foods section, a bakery, electronics, household essentials, and much more. Humaid Al Marzouqi, director of Wathba Municipality Center, said: "We always extend support to projects and initiatives that serve the community, and LuLu, is one of the key supporters to such partnership between all government agencies in Abu Dhabi. This new hypermarket will surely serve the diverse needs of residents in this locality and also support the local agriculture sector."

Yusuff Ali said: "As part of our expansion plan, we are on the track to open new hypermarkets across UAE in the coming years, which will give more employment to the local work force. In Abu Dhabi alone, we plan to open 7 new hypermarkets by next year, especially in the suburbs and interior regions, so that our shoppers don’t have to travel long distance for world-class shopping. We are proud to be part of UAE’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies of our visionary leadership."

Also present were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director, T Abu Baker, Lulu Abu Dhabi director, Ajay Kumar, LuLu Abu Dhabi regional director and other senior officials.