LuLu joins hands with DET to support development of SMEs

The move marks a significant milestone for the company, which already boasts a successful chain of six stores in the CIS region
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), LuLu has partnered with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) to enhance market opportunities and fostering innovation.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Salim M A, director of LuLu Group, and Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of SME, an integrated division of Department of Economic Development (DED), in the presence of Rafat Radwan Wahbeh, director of Enterprise Development Department, and James K Varghese, director of LuLu Dubai and Northern Emirates.
Key highlights of this partnership include:
Support for Start-Up SMEs: The initiative aims to provide local SMEs with opportunities to extend their sales channels within the large network of Lulu Hypermarkets across Dubai.
Priority Listing for Dubai SME Members: Dubai SME Members will receive priority listing as vendors, facilitating easy access to market opportunities and visibility.
Promotion Through LuLu Platform: SMEs will benefit from promotional support through the extensive reach of the LuLu platform, further enhancing their market presence and growth prospects.
Speaking of the collaboration, Salim M A said: "We, as a local organisation, have always believed in supporting local entrepreneurs and business entities. Through this partnership with DET, we intend to help and support young entrepreneurs and SMEs to build and scale their ventures."
LuLu aims to create a conducive environment for SMEs to succeed and contribute to the vibrant business landscape of Dubai in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism.
The move marks a significant milestone for the company, which already boasts a successful chain of six stores in the CIS region
The event connected students with global university representatives, parents, and guidance counsellors
Renowned media and marketing professional to spearhead strategic growth and development initiatives for Dugasta Properties in Dubai
dnata is poised to offer unparalleled travel experiences that resonate with the discerning tastes of UAE residents
‘Our wise leadership is strengthening preventive health care and cooperation with all countries in this field,’ said the minister while opening the MENA Congress for Rare Diseases
This initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to leading climate initiatives, particularly following the recent UN climate summit COP28
Driving user base growth and purchase volume for Nova Waters with innovative mobile app marketing stack