LuLu expands further into Europe; launches operations in Poland

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 5:19 PM

The UAE-based retail giant LuLu Group plans to establish sourcing and export hub for the Central European region in Poland. LuLu Group signed two MoU's with the Poland government entities, Olsztyn Mazury Airport and Polish Investment & Trade Agency respectively, to this effect.

As per the first MoU, LuLu will establish its latest facility at Olsztyn Mazury Airport, North-East of Poland, branded as the gateway to the Masurian Lake District to source, pack and export fresh produce especially apples, berries, cheeses, meat and other packed food products to MENA, India and far east region.

The second MoU with Polish Investment & Trade Agency will facilitate smooth investment and operational process for LuLu Group in Poland. This will also help scout for new opportunities in other related business sectors in different regions of Poland.

The first consignment was flagged off by Gustaw Marek Brzezin, governor of Warminsko-Mazurskie region and Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group in the presence of Wiktor Wójcik, president of Olsztyn – Mazury Airport Management Board at Olsztyn Mazury Airport, Mohamed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland, Jakub Slawek, Poland Ambassador to UAE, senior officials of Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Mohamed Althaf, director of Lulu Group and other officials. A B2B meet was also organised with the farmers’ cooperative societies and other agro-producers to find new avenues of cooperation.

In the first phase, the group expects to export worth €50 million, which is expected to grow significantly as new product lines are added.

During the meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Zdzislaw Sokal, advisor to the president, appreciated the LuLu group’s strategic move to invest in Poland and highlighted the many new reforms and initiatives the government is doing to support and enhance investments into the country.

Robert Telus, Poland agriculture and rural development minister extended his support to the projects of LuLu Group and stressed the importance of Arab market for Polish products. He has also accepted the invitation of Yusuffali MA to visit UAE to launch Poland promotion week later this year.

Yusuffali MA said: "We are very excited to sign this MoU with Olsztyn Mazury Airport Management to source and export polish agricultural produce to our hypermarkets across Middle East and other regions. As part of 'Food security' strategy, we are keen to set up our own sourcing and food processing units around the world to ensure uninterrupted supply and stable price in the market. The government is very keen to boost investment here and they have also promised to allocate nine acres of land to further expand our processing unit."

Yusuffali MA also held meetings with Janusz Cieszynski, minister of digital affairs and Waldemar Buda, minister of development and technology in Warsaw. Upon arrival, Yusuff Ali MA was given a warm welcome at the Olsztyn Mazury Airport by the airport management and region administration.