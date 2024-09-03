LuLu Exchange celebrates 15 years of customer centricity and innovation

This collaborative effort makes cross-border fund transfers more accessible and convenient for the under banked Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE
LuLu Exchange, a leading financial services provider in the UAE, celebrated its 15th anniversary at Al Wahda Mall on Monday, marking a significant milestone in its journey of customer centricity and innovation.
In a grand celebration at their very first branch at Al Wahda Mall, LuLu Exchange honoured loyal patrons who have journeyed with the institution since its inception. These customers were recognized not just for their loyalty but also for their role in shaping the services that LuLu Exchange offers today.
Monday’s celebration marked the latest milestone in a memorable journey that has seen LuLu Exchange rise to be one of the most trusted names in UAE’s cross-border payments space. From its humble beginnings in 2009, LuLu Exchange has expanded its footprint to 140 customer engagement centres across the UAE.
LuLu Exchange's rise over the years has been rooted in innovation, with its digital offerings revolutionizing the way remittances are sent from the UAE to other countries. The LuLu Money App, launched in 2017, has since grown into one of the UAE’s most preferred cross-border payments platforms, offering unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency to its users.
“Reflecting on our 15-year journey, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude,” said LuLu Financial Holdings Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed. “Our success has been driven by our unwavering commitment to digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value to our customers. At the heart of our growth is a customer-centric approach, where every innovation is crafted with the end-user in mind.”
“We've built a remarkable team of talented individuals who share our vision and passion for creating impactful experiences,” he added. “Together, we've not only transformed the financial landscape across multiple countries but also created a culture that values creativity, resilience, and empathy. This milestone is a testament to our dedication to innovation, our loyal customers, and our outstanding team who make our vision a reality every day.”
As LuLu Exchange embarks on a new stage of its journey, the company remains committed to leveraging innovation to provide customers with a seamless and secure cross-border payment experience.
This collaborative effort makes cross-border fund transfers more accessible and convenient for the under banked Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE
From August 23 to September 1, Moscow is hosting the open international vocal festival and the largest competition of performers “Moscow A Cappella”. Guests from the Middle East will be able to plunge into the magical atmosphere of music thanks to a large-scale music festival that will cover the entire capital of Russia
Leonny, the magnificent Arabian Leopard, & Hogg, the cute Desert Hedgehog, joins Freddy & Flory, the Arabian foxes
Keolis MHI and NAFIS host a joint event under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum
The Digital Cooperation Organisation hosted its first collaborative roundtable with social media, technology companies, and digital platforms to combat the spread of online misinformation