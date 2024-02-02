LuLu and Mastercard expand strategic partnership with return of LuLu Walkathon 2024

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 5:14 PM

The LuLu Walkathon 2024, sponsored by Mastercard, aligns with LuLu Group International’s commitment to support the sustainable development vision of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event pledges to champion environmental causes while inviting the UAE community to spend a fun-filled day outdoors.

Expected to gather more than 15,000 attendees, the walkathon offers a diverse range of activities catering to all ages and interests. From fitness classes to kids’ workshops, upcycling and recycling activities to lively Zumba sessions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Renowned UAE footballer Rashed Jalal and former UAE cricket team captain Rizwan will meet and greet the participants.

Taking place at Al Mamzar Beach Park in Dubai on February 4, the walkathon will begin at 7:30 am with each participant receiving a kit with a T-shirt, cap, and water.

“Once again, we look forward to welcoming participants and engaging communities to the LuLu Walkathon, one of the special ways we show our commitment to nurturing sustainability and community wellness. It’s a collective step towards a better tomorrow we all aspire to build together – as participants, as facilitators, as partners and as supporters coming together as joint creators of a more environmentally aware and health conscious society,” said Salim M A, director of LuLu Group International.

The walkathon has been made possible through the support of various Dubai Government entities, including Dubai Municipality, Food Safety Department, Environment Department, Dubai Sports Council, and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

"Mastercard is proud to support initiatives that bring communities together and promote health and well-being. We believe in the power of collective action to drive positive change, and LuLu Walkathon 2024 exemplifies the spirit of unity and purpose. We look forward to a memorable event that inspires individuals to lead healthier, happier lives,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, market development EEMEA, Mastercard.

Other event sponsors include Khaleej Times, Burjeel Holdings, Medeor Hospital, P&G/Transmed, Al Rawabi, Alokozay, Tata Soulfull, LuLu Exchange, and Yellow.ai.

Registration is free at all LuLu stores or by sending 'Walkathon registration' by WhatsApp to 8005858.