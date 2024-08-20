Loyola hosts curtain-raiser event in Dubai to begin centenary celebrations

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, was the chief guest of the event.

The Loyola College UAE Alumni Chapter hosted ‘International Alumni Day 2024’ at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, a curtain-raiser event that was a nod to Chennai, India-based Loyola College’s centenary celebrations, a year away. Replete with symbolism, the event was an opportunity for the institution’s officials and alumni – including Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, former five-time World Chess Champion, and Vijay Amritraj, International Tennis Hall of Famer and Hollywood celebrity – to reflect on what it means to be a Loyolite.

The event drew a delegation of senior Loyola officials to Dubai, among them Rev Dr Louis Arockiaraj SJ, Principal, Loyola College; Rev Dr Antony Robinson SJ, Rector, Loyola Campus; Rev Dr Boniface Jeyaraj, SJ, Secretary, Loyola College; Rev Dr Louie Albert SJ, Director, Loyola Alumni Association; and Xavier Britto, Vice-President, Loyola Alumni Association. Rev Dr Jebamalai Irudayaraja SJ, Chennai Provincial; and Rev Dr Thomas Amirtham, Madurai Provincial, accompanied the delegation from India.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Arockiaraj drove home the extent of relevance and influence of the iconic college through highlighting how Education World ranked it the fourth best among all autonomous colleges in India, and how India today accorded sixth rank to its commerce, computer application and business administration programmes in a highly competitive educational eco-system.

“In terms of inclusion, Loyola has a special preference for tribals, migrants, the differently abled and first-generation learners in our admission policies,” he said, adding that Loyolites regularly find job placements in such organisations as Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Company and Standard Chartered Bank.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, was the chief guest of the event. He spoke of the profound impact the college and its alumni have had on countless lives. He described the college as “an institution that has stood as a beacon of education and leadership for a century”.

The event was an occasion for the launch of a special commemorative book, titled Loyola: 100 Years of Shaping Futures. Authored by Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, mentor, Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter, the book chronicles the college’s storied past and includes reminiscences by prominent past students.

Sudhir, who released the book to much fanfare, said: “The book not only commemorates a hundred years of excellence but also honours the visionary guidance of Loyola College’s esteemed Fathers and the unwavering dedication of the Loyola Alumni Association management team. Their tireless efforts have ensured that the legacy of wisdom, service and innovation continues to thrive.”

Dr Kandhari expressed pride in being part of an institution that is among the Top 10 colleges in India. The book, he said, represented that pride.

Dr Kandhari also spoke of the importance of acknowledging the global partnerships that have further enriched Loyola’s legacy. He spoke of how the lead-up to the International Alumni Day presented an opportunity to establish further partnerships, with the event serving as a venue for the signing of strategic memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Ajman University, Al Dobowi Group, Skyline University College, and the University of Dubai.

“These partnerships will open new avenues for our students and faculty, facilitating cross-cultural exchanges, collaborative research and a deeper engagement with the global academic community,” he said.

Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor, Ajman University, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Loyola College in this significant initiative, which not only strengthens academic ties between the UAE and India but also offers our students and faculty valuable opportunities for international engagement.” Rohit Raina, Group CEO, Al Dobowi Group, said: “It is with great pleasure that we formalise this partnership between Al Dobowi and Loyola College Autonomous. This agreement represents more than just a formal partnership; it embodies our shared vision of advancing educational excellence and fostering innovation.” Prof Mohammad In'airat, Vice-Chancellor, Skyline University College, who signed the MoU on behalf of his institution, said: “We are excited about the potential for collaborative programmes and exchanges that will enhance the learning experience and professional development of our students and faculty.” Dr Eesa Bastaki, president, University of Dubai, said: “Our partnership with Loyola University of India aligns with our commitment to global engagement and excellence in education. By working together, we will be able to leverage each other’s strengths and create unparalleled opportunities for our students and faculty.” Addressing the audience through a special video recording, Chess Grandmaster Anand said: “I’m honoured to join you in celebrating the International Loyola Alumni Day and the centenary book launch in Dubai. As a proud Loyola alumnus, I congratulate the Loyola UAE Chapter Team for organising this historic event. Loyola College has been instrumental in shaping our lives, and today we celebrate not only its legacy but also the values it has instilled in us. Let's continue to uphold these values and make a difference in the world, carrying the Loyola spirit with pride.” Vijay Amritraj, renowned for his exploits on the international tennis circuit and a global ambassador of the game, said: “I’m deeply honoured to be part of this historic celebration. Loyola College holds a special place in my heart. It was at Loyola that I discovered my passion, built lifelong friendships and learnt the values that have guided me throughout my journey. Today, as we gather in Dubai – a city that symbolises dreams and possibilities – I can’t help but feel a profound sense of pride in our Loyola family. This centenary is not just a milestone; it’s a testament to the incredible impact Loyola has had on all of us. Here’s to the memories, the lessons and the legacy that continue to inspire us. Let’s cherish this moment and look forward to a future as bright as the city we’re celebrating in. Go Loyola!” The event was an occasion for the launch of a special commemorative book, titled Loyola: 100 Years of Shaping Futures. Murali M P, president, Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter, said: “Loyola College celebrating the lead-up to its centenary in an international venue – Dubai – with dignitaries from the college and alumni from the world over, rekindles fond memories of 32 years ago as a student. I cannot help but feel nostalgic about unforgettable times spent with friends, the serenity and peacefulness of the college campus, and the achievements of our alumni across the globe, who today are so generously giving back to the community and the college. It is, indeed, a true testimony to the college’s motto, ‘Let your light shine’.”

Christy Vijayan Paul, General Secretary, Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter, said: “The launch of the first International Loyola Alumni Chapter, in the UAE, which began with just 100 members in 2017, has been an extraordinary journey. Today, we proudly stand at over 700 members, a testament to the strength of our community. As we celebrate 100 years of our Alma Mater, it’s heartening to reflect on the impact we’ve made – from our Iftar meal box initiative at labour camps to regular networking events, family get-togethers, hosting a NASA scientist and supporting new members as an extended family. Once a Loyolite, always a Loyolite, wherever you are in the world. Our objective is to expand our network with the 34 international chapters and build worldwide collaboration. It has been an incredible journey so far.”