Loyola College signs MoU with Ajman University, Al Dobowi Group, University of Dubai and Skyline University

Initiative is intended to facilitate international academic collaboration, including student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research and internships, college says

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 9:31 PM

Chennai, India-based Loyola College has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Ajman University, Al Dobowi Group, University of Dubai and Skyline University. The move by the college, among the top-ranked educational institutions in India, is to facilitate student exchanges, faculty exchanges, collaborative research, and joint courses and programmes.

According to the college, the MoU with the three universities will open the doors for students enrolled in the Chennai campus to gain international exposure in Dubai. The arrangement will enable the students to attend short courses, internships and joint programmes in Dubai, the college said, adding that the international exposure will enhance its current courses.

The MoU with Al Dobowi Group will pave the way for internship opportunities for its undergraduate students, the college said.

The collaboration, the college said, represents an important milestone for the institution, in terms of being able to establish strong academic relationships in the UAE. The signing of the MoU assumes special significance as the college prepares to celebrate its centenary year, in 2025. In a move abounding in symbolism, key college office-bearers from India arrived in Dubai to participate in the ‘International Alumni Day’ on August 16 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. The function, which is being viewed as a curtain-raiser to the centenary celebrations in 2025, will also be an occasion to launch a commemorative centenary book in honour of the college.

The signing of the MoU and the International Alumni Day function are initiatives by the Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter, with its core office-bearers – Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, mentor; Murali M P, president; and Christy Vijayan Paul, general secretary, in particular, instrumental in seeing the activities through to fruition.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing of the MoU, Dr John Peter, director, Loyola International Academic Collaboration (LIAC), said: "The Memoranda of Understanding will add value by sharing expertise in teaching, research and international exposure. This is a milestone to expand the international collaboration to Gulf countries. Special areas of collaboration will include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainable development." Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Loyola College in this significant initiative, which not only strengthens academic ties between the UAE and India but also offers our students and faculty valuable opportunities for international engagement. This partnership aligns with Ajman University’s strategic goals of fostering global connections that enhance the educational experience and contribute to the growth of our academic community. This MoU exemplifies our ongoing commitment to equipping our students with the skills and perspectives necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape." Rohit Raina, group CEO, Al Dobowi Group, said: "It is with great pleasure that we formalise this partnership between Al Dobowi and Loyola College Autonomous. This agreement represents more than just a formal partnership; it embodies our shared vision of advancing educational excellence and fostering innovation. At Al Dobowi, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change and create impactful opportunities. By joining forces with Loyola College, we are committed to leveraging our collective strengths to enhance learning experiences, nurture talent, and contribute to the growth and development of our communities. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership holds and look forward to a successful and fruitful journey together."

Dr Eesa Bastaki, president, University of Dubai, said: "Our partnership with Loyola University of India aligns with our commitment to global engagement and excellence in education. By working together, we will be able to leverage each other’s strengths and create unparalleled opportunities for our students and faculty."