London Gate and One Broker Group partner once again for AETERNITAS, Dubai's tallest residential clocktower
London Gate, the UAE's premier real estate developer, and One Broker Group have rekindled their successful partnership following the outstanding success of previous projects Maya V, Nadine I, and II.
The collaboration now brings forth AETERNITAS, an iconic 450-metre development in the heart of Dubai Marina, set to become the world's tallest branded residential clock tower.
The announcement was made during a special event celebrating the partnership between London Gate and Franck Muller, the renowned Swiss luxury watch manufacturer. This will be the first-ever branded residence by Frank Muller in a city like Dubai, which marks the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s history.
The AETERNITAS is named after Franck Muller's most complicated watch, which boasts 1,483 components and 36 complications. The tower's design and concept draw inspiration from Franck Muller's commitment to precision, luxury, and innovation.
AETERNITAS is set to redefine the Dubai skyline with its unique features. This project not only reflects the commitment of London Gate and One Broker Group to delivering groundbreaking developments but also showcases Dubai's position as a hub for innovative and record-breaking architecture.
One Broker Group played a pivotal role in the success of London Gate's previous projects, contributing to their phenomenal sell-out. The renewed collaboration between the two entities for AETERNITAS reinforces their commitment to delivering exceptional real estate experiences in the ever-evolving Dubai market.