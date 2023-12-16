Linguistic symphony 'Tahbib' leaves a lasting impression

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 12:13 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 12:16 AM

The enchanting cultural celebration, 'Tahbib,' held at the prestigious India Club from December 1 to 3, continues to echo in the hearts and minds of attendees and enthusiasts. Curated by visionary Tariq Faizi and powered by American Tourister in association with India Club, the event was sponsored by Kanz Jewels, Sharaf Exchange, Rockford Computer LLC, Zenith Business Solution, Vision, Makhanwala, Tack & Track, and media partners including Khaleej Times, ZeeTV, Zee Cinema, Zee Keralam, VIBE FM 105.4, 360 RADIO, The Brew.ae, Malayala Manorama, UAE Times, and Air Arabia.

At the core of Tahbib was its multilingual approach, with poetry and literature taking center stage in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, English, and Malayalam. The event beautifully showcased the rich tapestry of cultural diversity, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the lyrical beauty of five distinct languages.

The esteemed chief guest Javed Akhtar, a luminary in the world of literature and Indian cinema, added an extra layer of prestige to the event. His presence underscored the significance of Tahbib as a platform transcending boundaries and bringing together literary minds from around the world.

Faizi, the driving force behind Leading Edge Events, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: "Tahbib is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the power of words to connect and inspire. We wanted to create a space where language becomes a bridge, allowing people to appreciate the beauty of expression in various forms."

The iconic India Club provided the perfect backdrop for this celebration of words and expressions, allowing attendees to navigate through evocative verses in Urdu, the rhythmic cadence of Hindi, the poetic grace of Arabic, the precision of English, and the enchanting verses of Malayalam, creating an immersive experience.

Tahbib aimed to foster a deeper appreciation for linguistic diversity while encouraging creative exchange among poets, writers, and literature enthusiasts. The event featured captivating sessions, each a journey into the soul of a language, offering a glimpse into the unique perspectives and cultural nuances woven into every word.

As the curtains rose on Tahbib, it transformed into more than an event; it became a celebration of the universal art of storytelling. In a world that often emphasises differences, this poetry and literature extravaganza served as a reminder of the common thread that binds us all – the power of words to transcend barriers and unite hearts.

In his address, Akhtar said, "I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you, though I must clarify that this welcome is not just a formality; it is an acknowledgment of a significant effort that deserves our congratulations and appreciation."

Ismael Meladi, reflecting on the festival, stated, "It's a representation of different languages. And when we talk about different languages, it means different cultures, different people from different colours, different traditions. They are all together and then it's a marvelous chance to learn from each other. And that's called celebrating diversity."

Atif Tauqeer emphasised the importance of linguistic diversity, saying, "The fusion and the integration can only take place if we have the respect and a celebration of diversity."