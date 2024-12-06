Line Investments & Property unveils grand Winter Shopping Festival with prizes worth over Dh1 million

Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall division of LuLu International Holdings, has unveiled its much-awaited Winter Shopping Festival, a celebration that promises excitement, incredible value, and life-changing prizes. Running from December 6 to January 5, 2025, the festival spans 11 malls across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, offering shoppers the chance to win five luxury cars and prizes worth over Dh1 million.

This year’s Winter Shopping Festival introduces a dual reward system designed to make every shopping trip more rewarding. Shoppers who spend Dh200 can enter a raffle draw to win five luxury cars. Alongside this, participants will also receive a scratch-and-win coupon, granting instant prizes such as holiday travel packages, iPhone 16, Laka gift cards worth Dh500,000.00 during the campaign, and many more exciting prizes. These enticing offers are accompanied by discounts of up to 90 per cent, ensuring unmatched value for all visitors during the festive season.

Wajeb Al Khoury, director of Line Investments & Property, highlighted the strategic importance of the campaign in delivering exceptional customer experiences, "The Winter Shopping Festival showcases our dedication to delivering joy and value to shoppers. Inspired by the positive response to past festivals, we have made this season even more rewarding with exciting discounts, engaging activities, and amazing prizes, positioning our malls as top shopping and leisure destinations in the UAE."

Biju George, general manager of Line Investments, elaborated on the campaign’s mechanics and its impact on shoppers. "This initiative rewards customers and elevates their shopping experience with instant prizes and grand raffles. The festive ambience across all 11 malls guarantees a memorable experience, offering the best in shopping, dining, events, and promotions to our shoppers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and AL Dhafra." "We are thrilled to partner with Line Investments & Property for the Winter Shopping Festival, an event that perfectly aligns with our vision of creating unforgettable experiences. Sponsoring the luxury cars as prizes allows us to share in the excitement of this grand celebration and contribute to the joy and rewards that shoppers across the UAE will enjoy this festive season," added Will Shao, senior marketing manager, Forthing. The winter festival is set to transform the shopping experience at some of the UAE’s most popular retail destinations, including Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Center and gold center, Mazyad Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, and Al Dhafra Mall. Each venue will come alive with festive décor, exciting events, and family-friendly activities, creating a joyful atmosphere for all ages. Making it truly exceptional, top brands have joined forces - powered by Forthing and sponsored by QANTAS International Services, alongside valued co-sponsors SWA Diamonds, LAKA, Happy Journey Travel & Tours, DNP - Dr. Nutrition, Maharaja Golds & Diamonds, and Akbar Group, all committed to creating an unforgettable shopping season.

Spanning 30 days, this remarkable campaign underscores Line Investments & Property’s dedication to creating vibrant retail spaces that cater to the diverse needs of their customers. With its mix of high-stakes prizes, irresistible discounts, and festive activities, the Winter Shopping Festival promises to be a defining highlight of the season.