Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC breaks ground for the new residential project in Dubai South

Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC, an upcoming leading name in the UAE real estate market, today announced breaking ground for their new luxury residential project in Dubai South with a targeted handover in Q4 2025.

The project will offer a payment plan for investors which envisages a 72-month interest-free payment plan with monthly 1 per cent instalments. A total of 48 residential units including townhouses from studio, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms.

“Lincoln Star Residence is a testament to our belief in the potential of Dubai's real estate market. We are confident that this project will set a new standard of luxury comfortable living and offers a compelling investment opportunity,” said Ovais Latif, CEO and founding partner, Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC.

He said the luxurious residential development will focus on sustainability and innovation which will redefine modern living in Dubai with its unique blend of innovative design and world-class amenities.

“We are thrilled to witness the commencement of construction on Lincoln Star Residence. This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences to our residents. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a development that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of buyers,” said Ankit Alagh, COO and founding partner, Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC. Additionally, the project showcases a positive element of sustainability by conducting a plantation drive at the ceremony. This initiative not only enhances the project's environmental appeal but also fosters a sense of community and encourages residents to contribute to a greener future. The project's location is in Dubai South, with its potential for high ROI, and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, the world's largest airport. The project is also conveniently located near a school, hospital, clinic and shopping mall. Furthermore, the project's proximity to Expo 2020 Dubai, is a world-class exhibition showcasing innovation and culture.

The development features a range of luxurious amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, event areas, and more. These amenities, combined with the project's prime location and sustainable features, make Lincoln Star Residence an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking a high-quality, comfortable, and family-friendly lifestyle.