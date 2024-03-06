Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLC, Healthspan Digital Inc launch Healthspan

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 1:04 PM

Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLC (Lifespan), a leading provider of sports medicine and wellness services in the UAE, is thrilled to announce a joint venture with Healthspan Digital Inc, a Canadian HealthTech company specialising in Healthspan-as-a-Service, to co-launch a comprehensive and membership-based longevity programme called Healthspan. The collaboration aims to redefine the approach to healthy living and promote longevity through a comprehensive and personalised programme focusing on preventive care, precision fitness and healthy aging.

The Healthspan programme will combine Lifespan's expertise in sports medicine and regenerative therapies including stem cells, exosomes, ozone therapy, rehabilitation and photobiomodulation, with Healthspan Digital Inc's innovative and advanced diagnostics, including AI-powered digital health solutions and clinical protocols to create a unique offering focused on enhancing the quality of life and optimising performance.

"We are excited to collaborate with Healthspan Digital Inc to introduce a comprehensive and evidence-based longevity program to empower individuals to live their best lives by providing them with the highest quality care, guidance, and support in their quest to achieve their wellness, longevity and fitness goals", said Dr Sammy Masri, sports and regenerative medicine expert and CEO of Lifespan. "By leveraging our clinical expertise, state-of-the-art clinic infrastructure, and Healthspan's Digital platform, we aim to provide a holistic approach to longevity that encompasses nutrition, fitness, preventive care, and personalized wellness strategies."

Healthspan membership will offer a range of products focusing on proactive and preventative health care services, including personalised clinical assessments and advanced diagnostics such as blood biomarkers, genetics, epigenetics, and whole-body imaging; fitness evaluation through an in-house sports laboratory, which includes muscle strength testing, VO2 max, gait analysis and rehabilitation services; digital wellness coaching; therapeutics including regenerative medicines, DNA-based supplements including senolytics, hormone replacement therapy and weight loss services; and access to a network of leading healthcare professionals. The programme will utilise advanced digital tools and AI-powered predictive analytics to deliver tailored recommendations and support to participants, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health, well-being, and fitness journey.

"We are excited to collaborate with Lifespan to launch our first comprehensive Healthspan programme in the region, a program designed to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being, focusing on disease prevention and healthy years," said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD DABIM FRCPC, endocrinologist, geneticist, longevity medicine clinician at University of British Columbia, and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc. "By combining our digital health expertise with Lifespan's clinical excellence and advanced diagnostic infrastructure, we aim to empower individuals with healthy aging tools and services."

Individuals interested in learning more about the program can visit Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLC or contact Healthspan Digital Inc for further information.