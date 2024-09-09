Learn, play, and create with AI-accelerated apps on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:57 PM

A good laptop is crucial for students in school or college, and now is a great time to buy one for the new school year. Students only need to turn their attention to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops to best equip themselves for the year ahead. Not only do these laptops deliver excellent performance, but they’re also a sound investment to make for many years ahead. Whether it’s for tackling daily school projects, embarking on a new creative adventure, or spending a weekend gaming with friends, students have a wealth of tools at their disposal to study and create like never before.

What sets NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops apart from anything in the market are the latest graphics chips that offer unmatched visuals and performance. In addition to this, these laptops can tap into the power of AI to perform a large range of tasks, which isn’t available on any other platform on the market. Through AI-accelerated apps, students can work quicker and smarter on their projects, giving them more time to unwind and pursue their favorite hobbies. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops also use various AI features to supercharge common applications for even faster performance. There are over 100 AI-accelerated apps – including STEM applications – that benefit from this, making NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops a perfect choice for any student.

An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop is also an investment for the future, and is capable of providing excellent performance for years to come. For students who want to pursue engineering or science courses in university, these laptops are more than capable of handling complex tasks and programs without slowdowns or lag, making it effortless to tackle even the most ambitious projects. Thanks to NVIDIA Studio drivers, As applications continue to evolve and add new features, free software updates from NVIDIA will keep laptops running at top performance, so that students are always equipped with the best tools for the task.

For best-in-class portability, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are engineered to be incredibly thin and lightweight, making them easy to carry around for a full day of back-to-back classes. Using AI-powered technologies, NVIDIA Max-Q keeps laptops running cool and quiet, and automatically optimises performance, power, and acoustics. So no matter what tasks students need to get done, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop is ready for the challenge. While students need a break from time to time, they can experience an unbeatable gaming experience with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops. With features like DLSS, games are not only hyper-realistic but also run smoothly, even during the most intense moments. Ray Tracing enhances the visual depth of gaming worlds, making for a fully immersive experience. Plus, with the free NVIDIA Broadcast app, these laptops can double as a professional recording studio. This app uses AI to elevate the webcam, microphone, and speakers, providing features like noise cancellation and virtual backgrounds to ensure users look and sound great in video calls and voice chats. Whether for study or play, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops provide the ideal combination of features, portability, and AI tools to deliver exceptional performance that will meet students' needs for years to come. With an ever-growing range of applications to maximise capabilities, these laptops are the most efficient and reliable choice for academic growth. Accelerated by AI, there’s no limit to what can be achieved, whether for studying, gaming, or creating.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are available now at all leading retailers