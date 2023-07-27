Leading loyalty programme BOUNZ crosses million members; launches new app

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 4:12 PM

Since its inception in 2021, BOUNZ has crossed the million-membership mark, hitting 1.2 million and rising. To mark the milestone, the UAE based lifestyle loyalty programme that counts the likes of Choithrams, Emirates Draw, Al Jaber Optical and Joyalukkas as partners, has launched a new state-of-the-art app.

You can now download the new, improved BOUNZ Rewards app from the Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Google Play store. Promising smoother navigation, faster loading times, and improved responsiveness, the app delivers a more intuitive and engaging experience for current and potential customers.

From an exciting 'Spin the Wheel and Win BOUNZ' gamification feature with substantial tangible rewards, to discounts and exclusive offers including gift cards, the new BOUNZ app has it all. Users can even utilise the mobile recharge feature and make utility bill payments for added convenience.

Fostering a long-standing partnership, the app is also integrated with the Emirates Draw website for a seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) operation that members can use for quick and easy participation. By bringing into play a scientific system that encourages engagement and promotes a lasting relationship between customer and product, BOUNZ is ideally placed to establish a new benchmark in loyalty management.

"At BOUNZ we offer the highest value back of 1.5 percent in rewards to customers, a digital first engagement approach, and a personalised bespoke service based on unique customer lifestyle needs and past behaviours," said Sridhar Krishnamurthy, managing partner and co-founder at BOUNZ.

“Our new app ensures an enhanced experience and places us on the cutting edge of real time market trends, so our data is always relevant. We will use it effectively to create a loyalty eco-system that brings with it several tangible benefits. "We have taken on board what our stakeholders have to say and built a new app which can now provide an expanded suite of exclusive benefits and personalised offers for members," Krishnamurthy added.

Krishnamurthy also added that BOUNZ is looking to expand regionally with launches in Bahrain and Qatar likely before the end of the year.