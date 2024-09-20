Leading experts discuss corporate tax, e-invoicing, and wellness

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 4:20 PM

The recent ‘Tax and Health’ event organised by the Taxation Society at the India Club in Dubai brought together experts from taxation and wellness sectors, highlighting the intersection of corporate tax, VAT, e-invoicing, and the transformative power of yoga. The event featured insights from key speakers, including Yogacharya Dhakaram, Nilesh Ashar, and Ekansh Agrawal.

Yogacharya Dhakaram, a renowned yoga expert and president of Peace Yoga, emphasised the importance of yoga as a holistic medicine. He shared his journey of bringing therapeutic yoga to Dubai with the launch of PeaceYoga, a state-of-the-art facility fully equipped in Barsha, where various ailments, including back pain, knee pain, neck pain, arthritis, migraines, anxiety, digestion problems, and stress, can be treated using customised exercises and props. "Yoga is not just a physical exercise; it’s a powerful medical tool that addresses the root cause of illnesses and restores balance in the body and mind,” he said. Dhakaram’s 1800-hour course in therapeutic yoga has already impacted many lives, and his move to Dubai aims to broaden access to these healing techniques.

Naveen Sharma, co-founder, and chairman of the Taxation Society, stated, "It is crucial to prepare in advance for e-invoicing and return filing to avoid last-minute challenges and ensure smooth compliance." Nimish Makvana, co-founder and president of the Taxation Society, added: "Businesses must ensure compliance and continuously reskill their teams to thrive in the new taxable era." Nilesh Ashar, senior managing director and head of Middle East Tax at FTI Consulting, discussed the challenges businesses face with UAE Corporate Tax implementation, including tax loss transfers and intra-group loans. “Navigating these issues requires proactive planning and expert advice to address the ambiguities in the new tax regulations,” he advised.

Ekansh Agrawal, manager of Indirect Tax at KPMG UAE, highlighted the significance of e-invoicing, describing it as a major step towards a transparent and efficient tax system. “E-invoicing is not just a compliance requirement; it’s about integrating state-of-the-art systems to meet future standards,” he emphasised.