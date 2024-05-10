Latest Bedding to feature new product line from Austin Horn
An online favourite among shoppers seeking premium bedding at a discount, Latest Bedding is now carrying a brand-new line of products courtesy of designer Austin Horn.
Offering affordable brand-name bedding is the bedrock principle of New Jersey-based Latest Bedding. To that end, the company is constantly seeking to add new and exciting designers to its online collection. Known for its reasonably priced luxurious bedding products, Austin Horn is the most recent brand to be joining the Latest Bedding family.
"Buyers are often torn between their desire to invest in premium bedding products and their need to adhere to a certain budget," said company SEO manager Turab Hassan. "At Latest Bedding, we pride ourselves on consistently offering stylish luxury comforter sets and accessories without the brand-name budget. With that in mind, we're thrilled to announce that shoppers will now be able to purchase Austin Horn bedding without breaking the bank."
Based in California, Austin Horn has earned worldwide renown as a designer and manufacturer of luxury bedding and home furnishings. The brand wins fans thanks to its technical innovation and impressive attention to detail, seen in the products' meticulous trims and embroideries.
Additionally, buyers rave about the brand’s quality fabrics, including combinations of jacquards, velvets, silks, cottons, and brocades. Customers can choose from an array of products, including comforters, bedspreads, sheets, pillows, window treatments, bed skirts, and decorative pillows. With styles ranging from the opulent to the modern, there’s bound to be something appropriate for every taste and preference.
Here are some of the newest arrivals to the Austin Horn Store at Latest Bedding:
Those dreaming of a trip overseas this year may find themselves drawn to the old-world charm of the Austin Horn Wanderlust Collection. Featuring soft shades of pink, green, and taupe against a neutral backdrop, this hand-quilted comforter is oversized for extra coziness. Made from polyester and rayon woven jacquard with a 100 per cent cotton backing, it's certain to keep sleepers cool on even the warmest of summer nights. Plus, shoppers will save time on decorating thanks to the included pillow shams. A matching bed skirt completes the set and helps hide the area under the bed from visitors and guests. Note that the collection is available in queen, king, and California king, so it's sure to fit any bed.
Those with a taste for extravagance will surely appreciate the opulent beauty of the brand's Paradise Peacock Collection. Crafted from woven jacquard fabric with floral and peacock imagery against a brown background, the oversized comforter is the height of luxury. However, the 35 per cent rayon and 65 per cent polyester construction keeps this set strong and wrinkle free, so shoppers don't have to choose between elegance and practicality. Along with a comforter featuring corded edge accents, the set includes two coordinating pillow shams. Customers looking to add extra pieces can opt to purchase a bed skirt, decorative pillows, and duvet accessories for a fee. The Paradise Peacock Collection is available in sizes queen and king.
Toile is a bedding favourite, and with good reason. Featuring shades of French blue and off white, this charming pattern is sure to add an aura of classic romance to any space. Made from cotton and polyester and featuring a multi-tone corded edge, the Austin Horn Classics Cosmopolitan Toile Set comes complete with two matching pillow shams. However, interested parties can opt to purchase extra accent pillows and a bed skirt to complement their new bedding. For best results, the set should be dry cleaned. It’s available in sizes queen, king, and California king.
Prefer the sleekness and flexibility of a bedspread? If so, it's hard to beat the Austin Horn Jacqueline Luxury Bedspread. Available in sizes queen and king, this cream-hued piece provides the ideal top layer for any inviting bed. Luxuriously soft thanks to a chenille and cotton construction, the spread features lyric yarn for a metallic touch. It's sold on its own, though customers can purchase additional pillow accessories for a fee. The Jacqueline Bedspread ships free.
Quality and style go hand in hand at discounted online bedding retailer Latest Bedding. A division of Zako LLC, the company built a reputation as a one-stop webshop for multiple designer bedding brands. Along with new arrival Austin Horn, Latest Bedding is proud to carry comforter sets and sheets from Bebejan, Pure Parima, J Queen, Ann Gish, Pine Cone Hill, and Madison Park, among others. Additionally, the retailer stocks a wide range of brand-name accessories, including traditional and Euro shams, decorative pillows, bed skirts, throws, and window treatments.
Want to learn more about Austin Horn or one of the other bedding brands available at Latest Bedding? Feel free to contact the team online for details. You can also find information on upcoming sales and return policies on the Latest Bedding website.