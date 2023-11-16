Last chance to sponsor and exhibit at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 4:39 PM

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is right around the corner, drawing the industry’s biggest brands, brokers, and experts this January. The leading online trading expo in the MENA region will also be welcoming hundreds of traders into the community for the first time as well. This includes providing dedicated spaces for these attendees to interact in the newly launched Traders Lounge and Arena.

Welcoming this growing segment, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will provide an exclusive hub for collaboration among traders from around the globe. Traders will be able to exchange insights, engage, and build relationships both with their peers and representatives of many well-known companies.

This January’s event has something for everyone, including technology, service, and liquidity providers, affiliates & IBs, brokers, and of course, retail traders.

Many reasons to sponsor and exhibit at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 represents a prime opportunity for sponsors and exhibitors to leave a lasting mark with over 3,500 individuals expected to be in attendance. Sponsoring this landmark event grants unparalleled visibility during and prior to the event via logo placements, digital marketing exposure, as well as on-site branding.

Sponsors can also connect with a wide range of potential clients and partners, forging valuable connections with top-tier decision-makers and collaborators. Perhaps the best reason to sponsor or exhibit is a chance for companies to boost their credibility, building trust and authority as industry leaders.

Contact the team and book your sponsorship or booth today.

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will provide the best avenue to amplify any business’ global reach and market penetration. With a truly global audience gathering under one roof this January, the timing for brand recognition and sponsorships has never been better.

This also includes a unique chance for companies looking to showcase their products and services to an entirely new segment – retail traders. Due to popular demand, attendees will be able to take a deep dive into the retail trading space for the first time, enabling networking, knowledge sharing, and growth.

The upcoming expo will aim to bridge the gap between brokers and traders, reflecting a previously untapped demographic for participating brands. Consequently, this influx of traders in attendance stands to offer several additional benefits for companies looking to sponsor or exhibit to this group. Participating companies can expect to receive immediate and crucial feedback while hearing from attending traders first-hand.

Sponsoring and exhibiting to this crowd also presents a golden opportunity for brands to foster trust through relationship building. Face-to-face introductions at booths or in the Traders Lounge and Arena can also be instrumental in promoting loyalty as well as a chance to network, discuss market shifts, regulatory requirements, and much more.

In terms of opportunities, anything can happen on the exhibition floor, with sponsors and exhibitors regarded as VIPs who can drive the hype and conversation. Participating companies will be given the chance to unveil new and innovative products, services, and platforms directly to thousands of potential clients.

Limited-time opportunities remaining for sponsors and exhibitors

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will be taking place from January 16 to 18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Only a few branding opportunities remain with a little over two months to go before the biggest event of the New Year kicks off. These represent some of the best chances to put any company on the map, including the Idea Hub Sponsorship, Welcome Party, Executive Lounge Sponsorship, Business Lounge Sponsorship and Traders Arena Sponsorship.

Looking to exhibit and display your products and services? There is huge demand, with less than 10 per cent of booths still available.

Both of these options are filling up quickly and are available for a limited time only. Contact sales@ifxexpo.com for any sponsorship or booth inquiries before it’s too late.

The countdown has already begun to the biggest online trading expo in the MENA region. Registration for any participants is already open, so secure your spot in advance and avoid waiting in line.