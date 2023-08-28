Land Sterling announces expansion plans and appoints new managing director

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 5:25 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 4:17 PM

New office in Riyadh

Land Sterling inaugurates a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Taking this critical step demonstrates the company's commitment to expanding its market reach. The office's main focus includes strategic consulting encompassing the highest and best-use studies, commercial feasibility studies, hospitality, and retail advisory. Furthermore, benchmarking, market research, building consultancy, facilities management consultancy and valuations advisory are included in their focus. A unique long-term vision of the new Riyadh office is to offer client representation to investors and asset operators.

Company expansion in Algeria

As part of a strategic expansion into emerging markets, Land Sterling is increasing its presence in Algeria. With a robust portfolio and expertise in real estate, the company aims to provide innovative solutions to the North African real estate landscape.

Appointment of Stuart Gissing, the new managing director

Stuart Gissing has been appointed as the managing director of Land Sterling. With a proven track record in real estate consulting, Gissing's leadership is expected to guide the company towards achieving new milestones.

Aside from his five years as general manager of Al Qana and 17 years as regional director of retail development, leasing, and property management in MENA, Gissing has built a legacy as a real estate expert in the region. By combining his extensive expertise with Land Sterling's vision, his efforts will further elevate the company's strategic approach and enhance its client-centred solutions.

Participation in Cityscape Global - Riyadh

Land Sterling announces its sponsorship of the upcoming Cityscape Global in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a firm committed to embracing technological advancements in the real estate sector, this sponsorship underscores the company's dedication to promoting collaborations around innovative solutions that shape the industry's future. The summit presents an invaluable platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to exchange insights and ideas on the intersection of landscaping and technology.

Abdelbasset Betraoui, group managing director – MENA, commented on these developments: "Our expansion into Algeria and the opening of a new office in Riyadh reflect Land Sterling's unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and strategically positioning ourselves in dynamic markets. With Stuart Gissing at the helm, we are confident in our ability to drive growth and innovation while maintaining the high standards of service that define Land Sterling."