Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai partner with AUD to inspire future designers

Participants of the Lamborghini Student Design Challenge 2024 with the judges of the competition.

Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in collaboration with the American University in Dubai’s School of Architecture, Art, and Design (SAAD), Interior Design Department, proudly presented the 2nd Edition of the Lamborghini Student Design Challenge 2024. This month-long competition provided students with the opportunity to design an outdoor car display featuring a model that embodies the essence of Lamborghini.

Participants were challenged to incorporate Lamborghini’s seamless fusion of advanced technology, exceptional craftsmanship, and iconic design into their creations. They were tasked with capturing the brand’s sharp, streamlined lines, which are designed to slice through the air and tame the road. This fusion of cutting-edge technology and authentic design served as the foundation for their concepts. The challenge brought Lamborghini’s iconic design philosophy to life through the innovative visions of tomorrow’s architects and designers.

Each student was required to design a model display that highlighted Lamborghini’s sculptured design, with attention to its sharp hexagonal forms and sleek roof profile. Their displays needed to showcase both the car’s aesthetic appeal and its advanced technology, with full LED lighting to enhance its dynamic presence. Additionally, students developed lightweight, modular structures that could be easily assembled and disassembled, ensuring practical functionality for both visitors and operators.

"It was truly inspiring to witness the creativity and innovation displayed by the students from AUD's School of Architecture, Art, and Design," said Ahmed Darrag, head of marketing at Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai. "Each design brilliantly captured the essence of Lamborghini's iconic DNA, blending our commitment to cutting-edge technology with bold, striking aesthetics. The talent and passion showcased throughout this competition reflect the future of design, and we are proud to support the next generation of visionaries in their creative journeys."

The competition had rigorous requirements, emphasising effective lighting for both day and night displays, careful material selection for cost-efficiency, and streamlined logistical operations. Students were tasked with delivering comprehensive presentations that included mood boards, visuals, detailed plans, and scale models to fully demonstrate their design vision. They were also required to submit a concept statement with references, visuals, and clear annotations.

"Seeing our students translate Lamborghini’s distinctive aesthetic into functional designs was truly remarkable. Their innovative approaches showcased their talents and highlighted the importance of blending creativity with practicality in design," commented Professor Annamaria Lambri, chair of the Department of Interior Design and Associate Professor of Interior Design. "This collaboration with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai opened new avenues of learning for our students and provided them with invaluable opportunities to engage with a brand that epitomises excellence in design."

The projects were developed in the Studio class IDES 392-Interior Design Studio VI: Smart Design, under the mentorship of Prof. Annamaria Lambri, AUD chair of the Interior Design Department and associate professor of Interior Design, and professor Poupak Parvaresh, with the collaboration of the Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai Team. The jury selected the following winners: 1st place: Sandra Abdelmacih and Elana Aridi – Project Vento

2nd place: Malak Abdelkader – Project Il Toro

3rd place: Yasmine Khalife – Project Slice This year’s event showcased the exceptional talent of young designers while strengthening the partnership between Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the American University in Dubai, Interior Design Department, fostering creativity and innovation within the design industry.

