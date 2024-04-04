Labour awareness programme, iftar for Indian blue collar workers

Consul General of India to Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan and Chairman of M/s ASSA Anhar Salih at the distribution of food packets to workers. — Supplied photos

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, in association with All Kerala College Alumni Forum (AKCAF Association), organised a labour awareness camp for blue collar workers at M/s AASA, Jabel Ali. The event had seen participation of around 800 workers.

A team of doctors from Prime Healthcare conducted the health check up at the camp for the workers and Bank of Baroda officials briefed the workers about financial literacy and tips on banking fraud. A team from Pravasi Bharatiya Seva Kendra of the Consulate informed the attendees about various welfare measures and grievance redressal mechanism.

During the event, Consul General of India to Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan addressed workers on issue of various safe practices to be followed while abroad. It was followed by Iftar and distribution of food packets to workers by Chairman of M/s ASSA Anhar Salih.

Meanwhile, the consulate also organised a labour awareness programme on health and financial management coinciding with iftar for Indian blue collar workers at M/s Transworld, Jabel Ali. Around 200 workers along with company management team joined the iftar.

It was followed by an awareness session by Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) of the consulate about the government's welfare measures and the grievance redressal mechanism.

During the event, the consul general took stock of the issues of the workers and guided them on various measures and provisions of the consulate for their well-being.