Kuwait Civil Aviation, German company sign KD 8 million multi-projects contract

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 1:49 PM

The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) signed on Sunday a contract with the German company LEONARDO to execute three projects at Kuwait International Airport worth KD 8 million (about $25.9 million).

The three projects were related to the installation, operation and provision of training, warranty, maintenance and technical support services at the airport. DGCA'S Acting Director General Emad AI-Jalawi told KUNA that the project's aim was to provide a weather data system at Kuwait International Airport, which provides maximum security and safety for air navigation.

On his part, DGCA's Deputy Director General for planning and projects affairs Saad AI-Otaibi told KUNA that the project consisted of a system for measuring the speed of wind and a system for detecting air turbulence in the last stages of landing.

AI-Otaibi added that the first project was an early warning system for wind shear, the second project was a disturbance detection system, while the third project was a Doppler radar system.