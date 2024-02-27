Koon Agency celebrates three years of success in the UAE

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 2:21 PM

Koon Agency proudly marks its third anniversary of operations in the UAE. In just three years, the agency has emerged as a dynamic force in the region’s marketing and creative landscape, forging partnerships with industry giants and delivering impactful campaigns.

Since its inception, Koon Agency has collaborated with renowned companies such as PUMA, Manchester City, Rotana Music, Red Bull, Jimmy Choo, and more. These partnerships have not only showcased the agency’s versatility but also its ability to deliver innovative and memorable campaigns that resonate with audiences across the Middle East.

One of the agency’s recent highlights was the successful activation with Manchester City in Abu Dhabi, featuring prominent players like Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, and Ederson, alongside top content creators from the Middle East. This collaboration exemplified Koon Agency’s commitment to bridging global brands with regional audiences and creating engaging experiences.

Reflecting on the agency’s journey, Mohamed Daoudi (air.mow), founder, and director of Koon Agency, expressed his excitement about reaching this significant milestone. “From our humble beginnings to collaborating with industry giants, Koon Agency has continually pushed boundaries and redefined standards in marketing and creativity,” said Daoudi aka air.mow.

In addition to its commercial endeavours, Koon Agency has ventured into the entertainment industry, producing music videos for esteemed artists such as Maya Diab, The Quickstyle, L’Algerino, and more. This diversification underscores the agency’s adaptability and vision for the future.

Furthermore, Koon Agency has made significant strides in Saudi Arabia, notably with its production of a large commercial video for the esteemed group Othaim. This project exemplifies Koon Agency’s commitment to delivering high-quality content tailored to the specific needs of its clients across the Middle East region.

As Koon Agency celebrates its third anniversary, it remains committed to driving innovation, fostering meaningful partnerships, and delivering exceptional results for its clients and stakeholders. The agency looks forward to continuing its journey of success and making a lasting impact in the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, video production and creativity.