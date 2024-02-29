KISS inspiring people to think big in life: Bill Gates

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 5:57 PM

Microsoft co-founder and well-known philanthropist, Bill Gates has commended KISS and its Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta for unparalleled contribution towards tribal upliftment through education and removing inequality, saying the institute is inspiring many people to think big in life and contribute back to the society.

Gates, who is the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said the prestigious KISS Humanitarian award, bestowed on him on Wednesday, will motivate him even further to contribute in a big way to the welfare of the people. His Foundation has described the students as 'changemakers' of tomorrow in an X posting, stating that the KISS Foundation is creating a considerable positive impact by offering free education to native boys and girls.

“I am grateful for the honour. Your institute is inspiring many people. Like you, I find it very rewarding to do this (people’s welfare) and give back so I will do my best to live up to this incredible honour and the work I do for the rest of my life,” Gates said after receiving the award.

He lauded Dr Samanta and his model of tribal empowerment, advocating greater use of digital tools for bringing positive change in society.

The honour was conferred upon him by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta in the city in recognition of his unparalleled contributions to enhancing global health, and education, and addressing climate change through innovative technology solutions aimed at reducing inequality.

While thousands of KISS students cheered the moment, Gates highlighted the importance of education and the power of technology in scaling up efforts to make a significant impact on society. He shared insights into his journey, starting with brainstorming sessions with his classmate Paul Allen, which eventually led to the creation of Microsoft. This journey not only paved the way for his success but also for his commitment to giving back to the community in ways that improve the quality of life across the world.

“I am sure all of you must be thinking about what your future is. Let me assure you it’s an exciting time to get a great education and think how you in your time can give back,” he said.

Dr Samanta, in his address, said the prestige of the award has been elevated by bestowing it on Gates.