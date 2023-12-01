King's College Hospital Dubai introduces Proximal Hamstring Reconstruction for enhanced hip preservation

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM

King's College Hospital London Dubai has introduced Proximal Hamstring Reconstruction as part of the Orthopaedic Department's Hip Preservation Programme. This service aims to facilitate functional recovery for individuals with acute or chronic proximal hamstring injuries, serving a diverse range of patients.

Proximal hamstring injuries pose a significant challenge, resulting in acute pain, functional impairment, and swelling in the upper thigh. Historically, conservative management has been the standard approach to such injuries. However, recent studies have highlighted the effectiveness of an anatomic reconstruction of the proximal hamstring insertion, demonstrating improved functional outcomes and accelerated recovery, even in non-competitive but active individuals.

Dr Thomas Nau, a specialist in sports medicine and joint preservation at King's College Hospital Dubai, leads this initiative. Dr Nau's expertise and focus on hip preservation, coupled with years of experience treating these unique injuries, have led to the development of this transformative approach. In acute cases, minimally invasive reconstruction surgery occurs within the first 3-4 weeks post-injury, ensuring a complete anatomical restoration. Patients typically leave the hospital on the same day, using crutches for six weeks and undergoing a structured physical therapy programme. A full recovery is generally achieved within three to four months.

Chronic patients, despite undergoing physiotherapy and injections, sometimes find little improvement. For such cases, surgery with proximal hamstring reconstruction becomes a viable option. The surgical procedure mirrors that of the acute setting, with the advantage of a longer planning period. The recovery protocol remains consistent, with full recuperation usually attained within three to four months.

The introduction of Proximal Hamstring Reconstruction underscores King's College Hospital London – Dubai's commitment to expanding treatment options in hip preservation surgery. This procedure reinforces the hospital's dedication to providing healthcare solutions, further establishing its position as a leader in medical innovation. Patients now have access to a treatment that promises not just recovery but a return to optimal functionality.

King's College Hospital Dubai continues to uphold high standards in healthcare, offering a blend of advanced medical expertise and patient-centered care.