King's College Hospital Dubai earns prestigious Centre of Excellence accreditation in orthopaedic surgery

This achievement recognises the hospital’s dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding patient care

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 3:20 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 3:23 PM

King's College Hospital London, Dubai, has recently attained the highly coveted Centre of Excellence (CoE) status in orthopaedic surgery, accredited by the internationally recognised Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This achievement recognises the hospital’s dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding patient care and maintaining the highest levels of safety.

With this achievement, King’s Dubai has joined the elite group of top-tier hospitals and health professionals who exceed healthcare standards worldwide, particularly in the competitive field of Orthopaedic Surgery. The department of orthopaedic surgery at King's Dubai, since its inception in 2018, has been celebrated as a comprehensive destination for Orthopaedics in the Middle East region and, to date, continues to build on its unmatched track record on the back of exceptional medical minds and cutting-edge technology in the field.

“We’re proud to recognise King’s College Hospital London Dubai for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients," said Gary M Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this speciality and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

Orthopaedic treatments are available at King's cover a wide spectrum, from hand and wrist treatments and surgery for adults and paediatric patients, joint replacement, sports medicine, paediatric orthopaedics, and spine surgery for the neck and back. Furthermore, the Orthopaedic Department at King's works closely with the hospital's Pain Clinic to provide comprehensive care for chronic patients. The department leverages the most advanced technology in Orthopaedic services, supported by a top-tier imaging department that boasts the UAE's first EOS imaging machine. This advanced machine captures high-definition full-body images, facilitating diagnosis and long-term follow-ups while exposing patients to ultra-low radiation doses. King’s physiotherapy, too, forms an integral part of the hospital’s offerings, backed by a team of dedicated paediatric and adult physiotherapists providing therapy in the hospital and the newly launched Park Heights clinic.

Spearheading the orthopaedic surgery department at King’s Dubai is Dr Shine Ashokan, a senior orthopaedic surgeon, sports medicine and joint replacement specialist with a wealth of experience spanning two decades in the UK and the UAE. Certified by the Royal College of Surgeons in Great Britain and Ireland, Dr Ashokan specialises in advanced and minimally invasive techniques, regularly performing arthroscopic and joint stabilisation surgeries. In light of this achievement, Dr Ashokan said: "This accreditation from SRC reaffirms King's commitment to maintaining international standards of excellence. Our mission is to ensure our patients receive the best orthopaedic treatments possible, and we will continue to push boundaries, innovate, and place our patients at the heart of everything we do."

King’s is also home to multiple Centres of Excellence in key specialities, including endoscopy and parkinson’s disease, each of which corroborates King's pledge of delivering the best British healthcare to the UAE region. By ceaselessly building upon its legacy, King's ensures that its patients continue to benefit from its exceptional healthcare practices and commitment to offering world-class healthcare services.